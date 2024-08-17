by VALERIO BARRETTA

Martin “Bandaged”

Jorge’s weekend Martin It started slightly uphill. Yesterday the championship leader slipped in the shower after the PR at the Red Bull Ring, suffering a cut on his left thumb. The wound required two stitches: Martin received immediate medical attention and will race regularly in Austria.

The accident could bother Martin, also because the thumb is used to activate the brake and the lowering, as Gino Borsoi specified.

Borsoi’s words

“The situation is quite under controlputting on the glove wasn’t easy, let’s see how Jorge is at the end of the session. He has to activate the brake and the lowering lever with his thumb, this injury is definitely a handicap. Morbidelli? He had a great Friday, he worked very well both on the single lap and on the pace, in FP2 we focused on tomorrow’s race, not on the Sprint“, these are the words of the Pramac team manager.

Martin is racing qualifying at the Red Bull Ring with a plaster and thin gauze so as to have as few problems as possible while driving.