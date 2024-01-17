The 2024 Emmy Awards took place on Monday, January 15. This event left many surprises and caused emotions among the viewers of the award ceremony. Some artists reappeared during this 75th edition, including the actor Martin Lawrence. The comedian reappeared on stage with his colleagues Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne to perform a sketch and liven up the night. Although the actors said their dialogues, there were certain gaps that raised doubts in the audience. However, in the case of Lawrence, who was leading the conversation in the sketch, he only interrupted the scene to thank his colleagues and cut off the performance. This moment went viral and many network users claimed that the actor was in poor health. What happened?

Is Martín Lawrence in poor health?

TMZ spoke with a close friend of the actor, thus this rumor was denied. The reason Lawrence slurred some words during his dialogue was due to problems with the teleprompter and a last-minute script change during the event. However, the source clarified that Martin Lawrence It is in perfect condition and would be preparing its return to the world of entertainment.

What films did Martín Lawrence work in?

Martín Lawrence worked in various action and comedy films alone, but also with great actors such as Willy Smith, Eddie Murphy, among others. Likewise, he has produced television series that have remained in the history of American entertainment. Along those lines, he and the cast of 'Martín', a 1992 series, met at the 2024 Emmy Awards. Here we show you some of the actor's film productions:

'Bad Boys'

'Rebels with a cause'

'Condemned to escape'

'National security'

'Mental Cage

'My grandmother is a danger'

'Two Rebel Policemen'.

Martín Lawrence announces summer tours in the United States. Photo: Disney Plus screenshot

