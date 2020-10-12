Scotsman Martin Laird, with a birdie on the second hole of the playoff, on 17th, beat Americans Austin Cook and Matthew Wolff to proclaim himself this Sunday champion of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open tournament, of the PGA Tour, by adding 261 strokes (-23).

Laird, who was at the top of the standings from the second round, ultimately asserted his putt on the green to make a birdie on the second playoff hole and that it could not be matched by any of its rivals.

The Scottish player, who gets his second title in Las Vegas, the first as a professional he also achieved it here, he finished the fourth round with a 68-hit card (-3) after commenting on a bogey on the last hole that made it difficult for him to go to the playoff.

Cook and Wolff, who delivered both cards with 66 strokes (-5), They also added 261 (-23) and shared second place.

Mexican Abraham Ancer, who delivered a card with 67 strokes (-4) finished fourth, after advancing five places, and add 264 impacts (-20), to three of the champion.

Ancer, although he started with a birdie, on hole 3, then he experienced his worst moment of the day on the fifth with a double bogey as he did not have precision with long shots or on the green.

But he recovered with two consecutive birdies and in the second half he was perfect, adding another three birdies.

The Chilean Joaquín Niemann once again had a great day with a record of 66 strokes (-5), advanced 28 places in the general classification and finished thirteenth with the sum of 267 hits (-17).

The 21-year-old Niemann, who shared the position with six other players, again had a journey full of contrasts, especially in the second half when he eagle, birdie and bogey.

In the end Niemann managed an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys, the last one on the 18th hole that prevented him from having a better classification.

The Colombian Sebastián Muñoz was also another of the players who went from less to more and with a signed card of 67 strokes (-4) recovered 18 positions to add 270 impacts (-14) and occupy the twenty-seventh place, which he shared with six other players.

The agentino Emiliano Grillo also had a good performance to close the tournament with a signed card of 66 strokes (-5) that gave the sum of 271 (-13) and finished in thirty-fourth place.

The Spanish Sergio García, that the previous Sunday he had won his first tournament of the season by proclaiming himself champion in the Sanderson Farms Championship, he went from more to less in Las Vegas and he finished the fourth round with a card of 73 (+2) that gave him the sum of 272 strokes (-12) to occupy the forty-third place.