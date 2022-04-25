Director Martin Koolhoven wins the Rutger Hauer Award this year. The filmmaker, known for hits like war winter and brimstone will receive the award on 1 May in Filmmuseum Eye during the Shortcutz Amsterdam festival.

The Rutger Hauer Award consists of a photo of the deceased actor and is presented annually to a person or an institution that has made an important contribution to the development and promotion of young film talent in the Netherlands. According to the jury, Koolhoven received the prize because “not only is he a very talented filmmaker, but also because he is a big supporter of talent development”.

Previous winners were director Paul Verhoeven and the NTR series Short!which has provided opportunities to young talents for two decades.

In the last years of his life Hauer devoted himself to guiding and supporting the development of young filmmakers. For Shortcutz Amsterdam he was an active ambassador and advisor until his death in July 2019.

