Martin, season on the rise

After an uncertain start, Jorge Martin he gradually collected increasingly convincing performances, culminating with the double victory – in the Sprint and in the GP – at Misano Adriatico. The Spaniard thus brought home the third victory of his career, the second of the season, shortening to 36 points gap from world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia. A gap that authorizes dreams of glory for the centaur of the Ducati Prima Pramac team, given that this weekend they will race on a new track, the Buddh International Circuit in India, and which therefore could reserve quite a few surprises.

Martin’s words at the press conference

“Impressions on the circuit? I did several bike rides, the layout is interesting. This is a different track than the ones we are used to.

Relations with India? The Mahindra was less powerful and we had to give more. Moving on to more competitive bikes, we all got along well.

The victories at Misano? For me it was important, when Pecco won in Jerez, my home, it matters more. It was my first success in Italy, then on a track where all of them train.

Morbidelli in Pramac? It will be interesting to see what he does, it’s important to have a competitive rider at my side. This year we are fighting for the team championship. Frank it is strong and will be competitive from the start.

The fight with Pecco? When we were in the same team, we never thought of competing for the world championship in MotoGP. It has always been there between us respect and an excellent relationship.

How do I approach this weekend? I will simply try to be competitive and understand what the track is like. I did a lot of tests on the simulator to understand how to best tackle the corners, I don’t know what will happen but I will try to win.”