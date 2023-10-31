Martin towards the official Ducati? The words of Nieto and Borsoi

Jorge Martin is the rider of the moment in MotoGP. The Spaniard, against all predictions, is seriously competing against Francesco Bagnaia for the world title in the middle of the season and is collecting repeated victories, especially in the Sprint races (five consecutive victories on Saturday for Martinator. In 2021 on his debut in MotoGP, Martin even won before Bagnaia in Austria – Pecco then broke through in Aragon – but in 2022 the 2018 Moto3 world champion experienced a very difficult season to the point that Ducati preferred to promote Enea Bastianini to the official team alongside Bagnaia.

Now the balance of power has reversed. Bastianini is experiencing a nightmare season, while Martin is dragging the Prima Pramac team towards winning the team title. With a view to 2024, also for this reason it wouldn’t actually be strange if Ducati were to decide to shuffle its riders by promoting Jorge Martin to the official team.

A scenario that Fonsi Nieto And Gino Borsoi do not exclude a priori: “Martin in the official team next year? I could give you many answers – Nieto’s words reported in today’s edition of the Spanish sports newspaper AS – It’s a prospect that makes me sad and makes me happy. It makes me very sad on the one hand and one hundred percent happy on the other, as a team we would be happy to see this hypothesis materialize whether we were world champions or not. At this moment Jorge is a rider who deserves the bike he wants from the paddock. He is the most coveted driver among all manufacturers”. “I don’t know what will happen, but if it happens it will be because he deserves it”, echoes Borsoi. Martin was snatched from Ducati from KTM during the Moto2 days – not without controversy from the Austrian manufacturer – and now Ducati can live in abundance while waiting to face Pedro Acosta, who KTM will raise in GasGas in 2024.

Bastianini’s manager rules out changes

Carlo Pernat he is not afraid that his client, Enea Bastianini, will have to pack his bags to make room for Jorge Martin: “We received written confirmation for 2024 in August – his words reported by today’s edition of the sports newspaper Tuttosport – everything is decided and signed, we are already talking with Dall’Igna about next year’s team”he added in reference to the men currently following Bastianini following the departure of crew chief Alberto Giribuola to KTM at the end of 2022.