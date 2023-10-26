The Spaniard from Ducati Pramac and the pursuit of Bagnaia: “The last two races were difficult, but with this bike I can continue to win and I always feel like I’m fighting for the title”

Jorge Martin he knows he can’t make any more mistakes. 27 points behind Pecco Bagnaia in the MotoGP Riders’ World Championship and with the errors made in the last two GPs, in Indonesia and Australia, the Ducati Pramac to fuel his world championship hopes he must start again with momentum. Already from the Thai GP, scheduled for Buriram this weekend: “The last two weeks have been painful, between the wrong tire choice in Australia and the crash in Indonesia, but my speed keeps me alive – says Martin -. With this bike, then, I know I can go fast, continue to win and stay in the fight“.

Martin in Australia lost the victory on the last lap due to a tire collapse: "At Phillip Island I thought I had made the right choice, but that's how it went and you have to look forward – says the Spaniard -. Sometimes it's difficult choose, they told me that there could be greater wear with that compound, but I didn't think it was huge: it was a riskwe talked about it, but I have to make fewer mistakes than my rivals."

fight and respect — For Martin the fight against Bagnaia continues and the Spaniard expects it to be intense. “I imagine myself as one close combat among the Ducatis, always with respect – concludes Jorge -. We have excellent relations with Pecco, it’s not that because we’re fighting we have to stop talking to each other: on the track we fight, but always maintaining an excellent relationship.”