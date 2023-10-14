Martin enjoys leadership

Sixth victory in the last seven races, also decisive to overtake Francesco Bagnaia in the general classification and to take the lead leading the world championship for the first time in his career. On the day in which Ducati mathematically won the Manufacturers’ title for the fourth consecutive time, there is also celebration for the Spaniard from Pramac Jorge Martinwinner of the Sprint of the Indonesian Grand Prix after starting from 6th place on the grid.

Mandalika’s difficulties

‘Martinator’ was able to make the most of the colorless qualifying of the reigning world champion, who then reached the finish line 8th behind his teammate Enea Bastianini, climbing to the top step of the podium at the end of 13 laps which were nevertheless complex for the #89 : “I managed the race well, also because the soft tire was wearing a lot as we saw with Maverick Viñales – commented a. after the match Sky Sports MotoGP – starting a little behind we were already in difficulty, also because the line is very narrow and difficult to overtake, but I slowly managed to recover. I’m very happy and we hope to do it tomorrow too, especially because Luca Marini was recovering a lot.”

The misstep in qualifying

A very positive result for the Spaniard, who however criticized himself a lot for the mistake he made in qualifying which prevented him from fighting for pole position: “I made a rookie mistake going long on a track where you can’t do it because it’s dirty, and then I crashed on the way back to the pits – has explained – I lost the soft front, which was the right tyre, and then I had to use another one without being fast. In any case, starting 6th wasn’t a disaster, but it was complicated for this track, and I had a good race.”.

The decisive overtaking

In conclusion, Martin described all the emotions of the championship leadership and the victory, obtained also thanks to a nice overtaking on Viñales: “I’m happy with the overtaking and I enjoyed it, but in the last two laps Marini impressed me – he added – I didn’t think he could do it, but he managed to catch me even though I was pushing. Tomorrow will be very long, and we hope to be able to recover. Now I’m first in the world championship and I’m happy, it’s a dream to be leader in MotoGP, but the mentality is still the one that brought me this far: that of attacking and taking risks, also because the pressure isn’t on me. We hope to have more fun and increase the gap. I was far from Maverick to make the braking, but I decided at that moment to overtake him. I had done the 8-9 well and I told myself to go for it. It’s not easy to overtake on this track, you have a line of one and a half meters and if you go outside you risk a lot, but I did it.”