Domino Martin

With the fourth victory in the last five races, considering both Sprint and Sunday GP, Jorge Martin he further reduced his gap in the standings from Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati rider from the Prima-Pramac team prevailed in the short race at Motegi after a solitary breakaway from times past, edging out almost a second and a half from the second-place finisher, a very solid Brad Binder on the KTM. Third place for Pecco Bagnaia, with the GP23 of the official Ducati team. The world championship leader had to sweat to get the better of Jack Miller, with the second official KTM, in a spectacular duel that ended just two laps from the end. Now the Italian has to defend just eight points of lead in the standings over his closest pursuer.

Jorge Martin – 1st, Ducati (Prima-Pramac)

“Today I felt very strong for the race. In the morning I wasn’t right in front of everyone with used tires, so you might think that the others had something more. But then I saw that in qualifying I did a fantastic lap and that the potential was there. We worked on the details and tried to understand a little more. We haven’t changed the set-up much. In the end we found a great base and we are happy that the pace was so fast. We hope tomorrow to have more opportunities to manage the tyres, with more laps, perhaps keeping more calm, but overall I’m happy. Let’s try to aim for another victory tomorrow too”.

Brad Binder – 2nd, KTM

“I got off to a great start, at the first corner I managed to overtake a couple of riders on the inside and then on the opposite straight I also managed to pass Jack. I wanted to go to the front straight away, but Jorge had incredible pace. I couldn’t keep up with his pace. I had an excellent race, I’m happy to be back on the podium. The guys did a fantastic job. The bike is better than it has ever been, so we’ll try again tomorrow.”

Francesco Bagnaia – 3rd, Ducati

“We must be happy. I honestly expected a little more, but I was in trouble with the rear grip. In any case this was the best, we must be happy with what we did. Third place isn’t bad. Jorge is in his best moment, so without a doubt his performances are exceptional. We have to stay calm and work for tomorrow, it will be another story.”