The place chosen for the first meet headed by the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, was a few meters from the National Congress. Sanitary protocol through, was developed last Friday in the large courtyard of the Center for Research and Social Action (CIAS), an organization of Jesuits in Argentina dedicated to social research and the training of leaders, on Avenida Callao at 500.

Seated at the table was a select group of leaders enrolled in the CGT. One of the chiefs of the labor union Héctor Daer from Health, Gerardo Martínez from construction, José Luis Lingeri from sanitary works, Andrés Rodríguez from state workers and Juan Carlos Schmid from Dragado y Balizamiento. This group represented the CGT, whose specific weight is unquestionable and which has decided to accompany the government in the bid to try to manage the rise in prices and wages.

Guzmán’s objective of having a union panorama was completed only last Wednesday, with a second lunch. It was on the terrace of the Ministry of Economyto. This time the guests were union leaders of the CTA: Hugo Yasky, Roberto Baradel and Matías Zalduendo, youth secretary of that union space. Although a minority, they are union members related to the Patria Institute who do not agree with Moyanism.

Syndicalism, Peronism, asado. That was the emblem meal that the minister tasted at both lunches accompanied by Rodrigo Zarazaga, a man highly respected by Guzmán for his spirit of dialogue that has collaborated with him in setting up meetings with different sectors. Zarazaga is director of CIAS and a Jesuit priest with a doctorate in Political Science from the University of California. Also participating with the minister were his undersecretary for institutional relations, Rodrigo Ruete; and his private secretary and advisor, Pablo Salinas.

The Council of the CGT in Olivos. Gerardo Martínez, Carlos Acuña, Héctor Daer, Andrés Rodríguez, Antonio Caló and Andrés Lingeri (AYSA).

True to his style, Martín Guzmán occupied the center of both lunches explaining with his leisurely tone the concept of reassuring the economy with a lot of details, and with a very good round trip from the unionists, according to what they told Clarion several participants of the meetings. Moreover, those around the minister were surprised because they expected the talks to be a little harsher due to the specific weight of the majority of union members. But on the contrary, not only did they conclude in the Palacio de Hacienda that the conversations were very constructive, but that there was a lot of interest in listening to Guzmán in both groups.

The union leaders were in favor of accompanying the idea that he developed and that is that the gain this year is that the salaries recover -at least part- of the lost purchasing power. And the commitment of the diners was in tune: not having crazy peers that in turn generate inflation that is too far from the 29% goal that you set in this year’s budget.

From the Palacio de Hacienda they explained that the dialogues with companies and trade unionists go along two lines: a structural one, to build in the medium term, and a line that is conjunctural, that of ensuring coordination that guarantees economic recovery with job creation and with real wage growth.

In terms of wages, the ideal scenario pursued by the Government is that inflation did not skyrocket beyond 31.32% and that the parity markets could close at around 35%, in order to mark at least some recovery points against the price basket.

However, some key sectors that later mark the progress of the joint negotiations, such as the banking sector headed by Sergio Palazzo, have agreed to wage adjustments in the order of Guzmán inflation, 29%, but with review clauses in September and October in case that index finally falls short.

