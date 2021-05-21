To the corners

While in Argentina a new stage of pandemic restrictions is being defined, internal political fights do not stop. And more, after the Chamber of Deputies already gave the first OK to the postponement of the Primaries for September 12 and the general elections for November 14. Speculations about possible candidates add up day by day. And to the possibility of a Daniel Osvaldo Scioli competing in the province of Buenos Aires (as this column was told), some joined with the idea that the ambassador in Brazil would compete for the Frente de Todos in the City of Buenos Aires. Several who were officials in the province of Buenos Aires, noticed Scioli with little desire to “play” in 2021. But as the imagination does not cease when sketching candidates, this week it was heard that Alberto Ángel Fernández’s economic minister, Martín Guzmán, also has an electoral destiny. Perhaps after the confrontation with Kirchnerism due to the unsuccessful dismissal of Undersecretary Federico Basualdo, from a Peronist powerhouse they gave the possibility that Guzmán could be a candidate for national deputy for the City of Buenos Aires. From Columbia to Lugano? It is difficult for it to happen this year, because the one born in La Plata is doomed to closures with the International Monetary Fund and the Paris Club and not, to walk along the Cuenca avenues -of Villa del Parque- or Sáenz -of Pompeya- in candidate.

Sergio Massa and Máximo Kirchner with ministers Martín Guzmán, Matias Kulfas and Daniel Arroyo.

For now, Guzmán is trying to loosen some political tensions. Like the one Nicolás Wiñaski recounted last Sunday in this newspaper, in a scene of twists and screams between Sergio Massa and the head of the national economic portfolio. Sample of that is that this Friday. The Minister of Economy will go to El Tigre to have dinner with Sergio Massa. How is that? When he was on tour in Europe, accompanying the President through Portugal, France and Rome, he coordinated via chat to go for a barbecue at Massa’s house, accompanied by Sergio Chodos, the lawyer who is Martín Guzmán’s key piece in negotiating with the creditors. Achuras for peace …

Sergio Massa and Martín Guzmán

Opposition contest

Meanwhile, in the opposition camp, the possible fight of ladies for the candidacy in the City of Buenos Aires does not stop throwing news. It is that the confirmation that María Eugenia Vidal will compete in this electoral turn, generated sayings from Patricia Bullrich herself who, in the “La Rosca” program, said that the best thing would be for each one to go to the district that best suits and not waste efforts : this, in authenticity, would be that Mariú played in Province and duck in Capital. But for the moment, everything would indicate that the former Minister of Social Development of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta would find herself more comfortable going through the Buenos Aires district. That would open the door to a possible PASSAGE among women, which would be to rent balconies. But as if this were not enough, some have said that Larreta’s Minister of Education could join the dispute, which would turn the fight into a Las Vegas fight.

María Eugenia Vidal and Patricia Bullrich: old times. Photo J. Sánchez

But this week, at the GCBA offices on Uspallata Street, a minister recalled that Soledad Acuña had a talk with the head of government and there, They agreed that the political scientist will stay for the next two years in the educational ministry. There are no more seats for this electoral fight …

Horacio Rodriguez Larreta and Soledad Acuña. Photo Federico Lopez Claro

Shaking heads

Meanwhile, in the midst of the new phase 1, the contagion records and the calm wait for vaccines, some politicians are worried about the important things. Sample of that, is that several national senators are very upset for a service that was canceled in the Upper House: is that the hairdressing and polishing service was canceled. In this way, there are no more hair scissors or flannels for the moccasins of the honorable senators of the Nation. This service dates from ancient times and now, it has been suspended, to the anger of several flirtatious legislators. Politics gives for everything …