The public appearances of Alberto Fernández and this Thursday of Cristina Kirchner filled investors with concern and made one version grow: who do not want to close an agreement with the IMF. Cristina torpedoed the negotiation with her proposal to investigate the Fund and Mauricio Macri. The vice, in the trial, sought the centrality of the political leadership of the Frente de Todos and show unlimited influence in the Casa Rosada.

Alberto -in turn- generated all the doubts with something he had never done: align himself completely with the extreme positions of Cristina. For her part, Cristina spoke several times with Martín Guzmán. But his first economic interlocutor is Axel Kicillof, who was passing through the Palacio de Hacienda in frustration: he was the creator of the “Plan Bomba”.

Both issues were discussed among investors. On Tuesday he was fleshed out at the UIA. Miguel Acevedo, his boss, transmitted it: “There is fear of greater statism.”

Confidential reports from the Wall Street “wolves” also set off alarms. A dozen circulated in Manhattan: Stocks fell and country risk rose. JP Morgan warned of the impact on reserves. This was stated: “In these political conditions, a greater surplus does not always mean larger upcoming bookings “. Another memo from “BTG” was lapidary: “Fernández, against the wallIt will be completely aligned with Kirchnerism, which will guide the decisions ”.

Guzmán, in the last days, had to deploy an action to minimize collateral damage of the sayings of Cristina and Alberto. The minister conveyed the following to businessmen: Argentina is going to seek an agreement with the IMF.

Guzmán insists that Alberto supports the strategy and Cristina accepts that it would be the best thing to stabilize the economy.

Cristina and Guzmán had several encounters. The minister even secretly traveled to El Calafate for an in-depth dialogue with the vice. This approach generates infighting with Kicillof.

Cristina informed him that does not want any adjustment in the election year and is obsessed with the criminal complaint against the IMF. She was the driving force behind the move. But the minister argues that without an agreement with the IMF, dollar stability could evaporate and vanish an eventual electoral victory.

For Guzmán, Mauricio Macri did not lose the elections due to the increase in rates. That was the vice president’s theory. The minister has another reading: Macri lost reelection due to the exchange rate run and its inflationary impact.

Guzmán maintains that to maintain the “pax” with the dollar, he must close with the IMF.

This is what he affirms: “There are no dollars to pay the IMF ”. And without dollars it will be difficult to compete electorally. On Thursday night, Guzmán gave another sign of rationality: he already has a date and closed meetings in Washington. The mission to the United States will be on March 22, 23 and 24.

Kristalina Georgieva, head of the IMF, waits in the United States for Martín Guzmán. AFP photo

He will have a summit with Kristalina Georgieva and meetings with IMF bureaucrats.

But so far the key meeting with Janet Yellen, the new Treasury head, is not closed. Julie Kozak and Luis Cubeddu –the auditors– are concerned and accuse Argentina of not having advanced in the technical negotiation with the Fund.

Both made a memo, where they say that the Economy officials they do not provide data and less an economic stabilization program.

As advanced ClarionThere are four substantial differences between Argentina and the IMF: fiscal path; monetary program; reserve plan and the dollar gap. In other words: no consistent technical agreement. Guzmán – according to what they say on Wall Street – would go to Washington with two concrete proposals. Would a plan agreed between Alberto, Cristina and the minister.

Plan “A” would seek a light agreement with the IMF. An agreement that allows you to reschedule payments to 10 years, but without many commitments from the Casa Rosada.

Plan “B” would be bolder: do not make an agreement, but seek a political agreement to postpone strong maturities for a while that Argentina has this year with the IMF and the Paris Club.

This “alibi” excites Cristina: in short it points to go to elections without adjustments In the economy. And it would be a specialty of the Argentine government and politics: to postpone the resolution of the problems and not stop the fall down the slide of the economy. The idea, however, faces problems: many IMF directors are exhausted from the “gambits” from Argentina.

The vice president was the ideological author of the complaint against Macri and the IMF. Cristina began to elaborate it in November, when she was looking for someone to blame for the exchange run that shook the Casa Rosada. The dollar reached 195 pesos. He consulted economists and said: “We must accuse the Fund and Macri.”

The “wolves” of Manhattan consider that the complaint “It’s smoke” and that the political initiative was accepted by Alberto to build both an electoral narrative. Also, to try to remove the scandal of the “VIP vaccines” from the scene.

The head of the IMF is calm: in short, she imputes Donald Trump and Christine Lagarde, who no longer inhabit Washington. But the complaint opens other problems. The Casa Rosada, when questioning the loan, also accuses those who approved the loans in Washington: the entire board of the IMF, and unanimously. In other words: to all the directors of the mighty G-7, who will be the ones They will decide if they accept Guzmán’s proposals or let go of his hand to the Casa Rosada.

The loans to Macri were promoted by Trump, but voted unanimously in the IMF board. Guzmán plans – in addition to Washington – to travel to Germany, France, England, Spain, Italy and Asia. According to Alberto’s complaint, the delegates of those countries at the IMF would be responsible too of illegal credit.

Cristina Kirchner, in her Senate office before declaring for the future dollar cause.

Cristina was excited because, for a year, two areas of the IMF have been evaluating the failure of the Macri plan. One is the Independent Evaluation Office audit. And the other is led by the economist Odd Per Brekk and is binding on the current negotiation.

Macri received the news at his home, along with two friends. Alberto finished the speech and the three decided to go, carefree, to have lunch in San Isidro. Several advisers to the former president insist with a backlash: demand that they also Justice investigates the “express agreement” signed by Axel Kicillof with the Paris Club and where -the now governor- agreed to increase the debt in one day by a whopping 3.7 billion dollars.

Kicillof suggests that Cristina implement a “Float plan” until the elections. Similar to the one that failed during his ministerial tenure. This Thursday, both tried to defend themselves against the “future dollar” accusation. Cristina wronged Justice and used her central thesis: there is a plot against her. He did not say anything concrete about the cause. Neither of the two expert opinions that exist in the file.

These works say that the BCRA sold dollars at 10.50 pesos, when in the official New York market it was trading at 14.50. A 38% business in the act.

.The BCRA broke all future dollar sales records: they were $ 17 billion. Some believe that the operation is not punishable. That it was a political decision. But -if so- Cristina said goodbye to the Casa Rosada with an excellent business: in favor of bankers and speculators, which in their story say to fight.