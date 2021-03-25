The minister Martin Guzman try to reassure investors, he toured the offices of power in the United States and sought to sharpen the numbers with the International Monetary Fund, but from Buenos Aires news arrived that caused irritation in Washington and hit the end of his tour, which was already low flying.

Guzmán met on Tuesday night with Republican Senator Bill Cassidy and this Wednesday he visited the Treasury Department, a meeting that generated enormous expectations because the endorsement of the United States, due to its weight in the executive board of the Fund, is vital for the approval of any program.

But the minister was not received by the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen (from the Government they argued restrictions by Covid, although many officials already receive visits) nor by his main adviser David Lipton, an economist who served as deputy executive director of the Fund, second by Christine Lagarde, at the time the loan of US $ 57,000 million was granted to Argentina, of which 44,000 million were disbursed.

Economy did not provide the names of the officials with whom Guzmán met. He just said that they were “high-ranking” technicians and that they met for an hour and a half together with Sergio Chodos, the Argentine representative at the Fund. They also did not report what they discussed, but it is estimated that the minister has sought the endorsement that the Macri government had in the past in order to agree on a new program with the Fund. The key man there was Lipton (who was Lagarde’s right hand in the Fund) and who knows the Argentine case in detail. But he did not receive the minister.

While Guzmán was battling in the offices of Washington –He also continued negotiations with the IMF technicians–, from Buenos Aires came the news that Argentina was withdrawing from the Lima Group (a decision that can be seen as a challenge by Washington). In addition, the speech of Vice President Cristina Kirchner resounded, saying that “the deadlines and conditions (of the IMF) are unacceptable. We can’t pay, we don’t have the plant to pay ”.

Sources who follow the negotiations in Washington told Clarion that the vice president’s speech is part of “The logic of a negotiation of interests, where pressure is put to be able to negotiate, is one more anecdote”.

However, Héctor Torres, who is the executive director of Argentina before the Fund, told Clarín that “publicly announcing the departure of the Lima Group, just when the economy minister is in Washington seeking support for a new program with the IMF is one inconvenience impossible to overestimate. Added to this is a statement that suggests that, in Argentina, public liabilities are the responsibility of antagonistic “political spaces.” Just when Guzmán is looking for an agreement that will involve repayment periods, and therefore commitments, for the next 10 years ”.

“I am very critical of the program signed with the IMF during the Macri government, but, regrettably, the debt was contracted by a legitimate government. As legitimate as the current one. For this reason, I think it is counterproductive that, from the highest level of the current government, the legitimacy of the debt contracted by another “political space” is publicly questioned. In turn, you have to be careful what you want. Refinancing these 20-year liabilities would imply having programs with the IMF for the next 20 years. Are we sure that is what we want?

Guzmán began his tour in New York last week, amid enormous skepticism among investors that he could not overcome, although he promised them “Clear rules”. In Washington he met with the head of the Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, and then there were praiseworthy tweets, but no announcements. His passage through the Treasury was hermetic, asking for help while from Argentina it is said that he cannot pay. This Thursday he leaves back to Buenos Aires.