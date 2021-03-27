The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, went out to cross the former president Mauricio Macri and warned him that one of his priorities is “clean up the hangover of financial speculation left by the government“from Cambiemos.

Back in Argentina after the efforts he made in the United States to try to refinance the debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Guzmán decided to make a public statement to deny the former president.

Without mentioning it, the Minister of Economy rejected some of the proposals that Macri made in the different interviews he granted in recent days, on the occasion of the presentation of his book “Primer Tiempo”, in which he ratified his harsh criticisms against the government of Alberto Fernández and rejected the accusations of Cristina Kirchner for the debt crisis that Argentina is going through.

“A former president declared that the Government is taking on debt at rates of 18% in dollars. I find it appropriate to clarify that such statement is false to avoid confusion and provide clarity on how we are solving one of the great problems that your administration created, “Guzmán wrote at the beginning of an extensive Twitter thread.

Addressing Macri, Guzmán declared that “his government favored the unregulated inflow of capital whose business is to speculate on opportunities for short-term financial returns instead of investing in the real economy.”

“Let it be clear: it was a scheme that encouraged speculation and it punished the production “, he remarked.

The official spoke of the crisis that stood out in 2018, for which Macri turned to the IMF. “When in 2018 the world stopped believing in Argentina that Together for Change proposed, that phenomenon became a very serious problem. Just as they had entered, without any regulation, these capitals began to leave suddenly, giving rise to an exchange crisis and economic, “he said.

“One of our administration’s multiple challenges was cleaning up the hangover from financial speculation left by the previous government. and thus strengthen the economy, “said the official.

Followed, Guzmán focused on denying the former president. First, he said that in “none of the operations” undertaken by the national government was debt issued in dollars.

“If we had issued bonds in exchange for receiving 38 cents of USD in cash for each dollar of nominal value, there the public sector would have borrowed at 18%. But that never happened,” he differentiated.

He added that “on the other hand, the exchange management of the Central Bank did not result in any net indebtedness of the public sector.” “The former president may be suggesting that the public sector made a net sale of bonds in USD at prices of 38 cents on the dollar. It is also false,” he remarked.

“On the contrary, after the successful restructuring of the external public debt, the consolidated public sector made net purchases (that is well understood: purchases, not sales) of securities in USD for a nominal total of USD 459 million at prices between 33 and 40 cents on the dollar, “said Guzmán .

Finally, he realized that “Unlike what the former president indicated, the State not only did NOT borrow at 18% in USD, but it was net of debt“.

He also took the opportunity to point out to the former president that “Argentina needs respectful dialogue with accurate information” and that “acting responsibly helps us forge a more constructive society.”

Macri: “Guzmán is getting 18% in debt”



Last Thursday, in an interview with Radio Miter, Macri said that he does not regret having gone to the IMF and defended the management of the public debt carried out by his administration by pointing out that now “Guzmán is getting into debt at 18%”

The former president dismissed the accusations he received from Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who took advantage of an act for Remembrance Day to once again hold him responsible for the economic crisis facing the country.

Cristina Kirchner led an event for a new anniversary of the coup.

“She (for the former President) received a country with a 4% surplus and returned it with a 5% deficit. We could not face all the debts and the enormous support from the world allowed us to make a loan to pay the debts. Today Guzmán is getting 18% in debt. The wrong thing I did was explain it in a minute, “he acknowledged, recalling the recorded message he issued to announce that he was going to request aid from the IMF,” said Macri.

In addition, he said that David Lipton, then acting managing director of the Fund, would not let them intervene on the dollar issue. “That was unlucky, because Lipton decided that we could not participate in the currency market. We told them that if we did not control the dollar it would not go down (inflation) and they said yes.”

