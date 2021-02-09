“You have to be careful with the monetary issue because one party is going to look for foreign currency and that puts pressure on the exchange rate. There is nothing more regressive for an economy like ours than a sharp and large exchange rate jump. “The phrase is not from any economist from Together for Change or from the right. It is from the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman, and he said it today in Tucumán, on a trip he shared with President Alberto Fernández. The minister spoke in front of an audience in which industrialists from the NOA and NEA stood out as representatives of a private sector. He warned about risks to increase the imbalances of the Argentine economy.

“You have to also order the tax issue“, said Guzmán a day after it was known that a wing of the Government, led by Sergio Massa, will promote a tax cut (Profits). “It is necessary to establish a kind of corridor through which the fiscal situation transits in which the State promotes aggregate demand, on the one hand, redefining priorities, which is what we have done in the 2021 budget, and as well as demand is promoted aggregate, understand that there are limits. You have to be careful with the monetary issue because one party is going to look for foreign exchange and that puts pressure on the exchange rate. There is nothing more regressive for an economy like ours than a abrupt and big exchange rate jump“.

It is not the first time that Guzmán has been playing the role of ‘bad policeman’ within the Frente de Todos. In recent months he has argued why they cannot freeze rates, increase issuance, default with the IMF and not lower the fiscal deficit. Many concepts that generate adherents in some ranks of the ruling coalition.

Guzmán negotiates with him IMF a restructuring of the debt with the organization for US 44,000 million and for this it will need to sign an agreement. The Fund will agree to refinance the payments, but in exchange Argentina will have to accept a review of its economy (Article IV) and begin to carry out some corrections to mitigate the imbalances.

“We are working to establish a path to reduce inflation in a consistent way. It is mainly a macroeconomic problem. Inflation is attacked from there, and thus to coordinate expectations,” he explained in Tucumán.

“It is feasible to reduce inflation by 5 points during 2021, and achieve that expectations are aligned.”

In October of last year, when the blue dollar reached $ 195 and the gap touched 130%, the role of Miguel Pesce was criticized in the Ministry of Economy and La Cámpora. One of the criticisms was that it had carried out a passive monetary policy in the midst of the exchange rate turbulence. Today the Central Bank controls the situation by selling bonds on the secondary market.