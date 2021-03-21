The Minister of Economy Martin Guzman I would arrive in these hours to Washington to resume face-to-face negotiations this week with the International Monetary Fund, after holding meetings in New York with academics and investors with interests in Argentina. But in the world of finance in Manhattan they do not believe that the minister’s visit has served to lower uncertainty about the economic direction and skepticism still reigns.

Guzmán met this Saturday at the consulate with academics and members of think tanks such as Victoria Murillo, Jason Bordoff (both from Columbia University), Shannon O’Neill (from the Council on Foreign Relations), Pablo Salinas (City College of New York ), Brian Winter (Council of the Americas) and Daniel Wilkinson of Human Rights Watch.

The meeting took place after the most important meeting for the minister in New York, on Friday, with representatives of investment funds that participated in the debt swap and other financiers – 8 people in total – to whom he promised “clear rules” and ” predictability ”.

Before the meeting, there were already few expectations on Wall Street that Guzmán’s visit to Manhattan would be productive and they had said that the minister had “nothing to offer” today. Clarion He then consulted several investors who confirmed that, based on what emerged from the meeting, the level of mistrust continues.

Fernando Losada, managing director of Oppenheimer & Co, said that “an isolated meeting with a handful of financial intermediaries is not sufficient to change expectations about investment prospects in the country. The increase in country risk in recent months is a measure of the patient’s fever, which is unlikely to drop consistently without additional medicine ”.

“Investors want to see a realistic, consistent and deep economic plan, with sufficient political support, and determine what the medium-term strategy is, something that is not available at the moment. That is why they are waiting for an agreement with the IMF, to serve as a guide for future steps and as an anchor for expectations ”.

“The current fiscal and monetary strategy is not sustainable for much longer, if the Government wants to reduce the inflation rate and achieve financial calm. A context of uncertainty as high as the current one conspires against private investment and, consequently – beyond the statistical rebound that should occur this year – against future growth prospects ”.

Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of Gear Capital, said that “Guzmán’s meeting – although with a very select group of investors – always helps to improve the perception of the country.” However, he stressed that “the price level of the bonds is an objective indicator that there is skepticism.”

Diego Ferro, president of M2M Capital, pointed out that “there were few trips by an Argentine economy minister to New York with less impact than this one. It was seen in general by the types of funds that went to the meeting – those that had a particular connection with Argentina and with the minister – but It did not generate much interest because in reality beyond what Guzmán can say, the decisions do not go through him: the result ends up being distorted by the policy that is entered from elsewhere and that does not generate any kind of expectation or confidence ”.

Guzmán faces precisely in Washington this negotiation with the organization. An agreement was sought in May, but it is delayed and may be postponed until the October elections. On Tuesday the minister will meet in the morning with Julie Kozack and Luis Cubeddu, the officials who follow the Argentine case, and in the afternoon they will have a long-awaited meeting with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva. Guzmán will also meet with World Bank officials and it is estimated that he could hold a meeting with Treasury officials.