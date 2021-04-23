Russia returned to the fray with its plans to build a nuclear power plant in Argentina. The press of that country affirms this week that Minister Martín Guzmán confirmed in Moscow the reactivation of these negotiations for a project that Kirchnerism itself had frozen.

“We have had a meeting with Rosatom. A productive dialogue is taking place. We are continuing the work,” the economy minister told the news agency. TASS, which also cites conversations with the Ministry of International Economic Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation is the heart of the Russian nuclear complex.

“Argentina is negotiating the possibility of building a nuclear power plant” of uranium production with the Russian state corporation Rosatom, TASS assured based on statements made by the Minister of Economy, during his visit to Moscow. It was the final destination of his tour of Europe. A route that Alberto Fernández seeks to travel from May 10.

Guzmán, who is now publicly showing himself on issues such as investments and vaccines against COVID 19, which go beyond what he had in focus – the issue of foreign debt – kept in Moscow economic meetings with a view to expanding ties with Russia.

But the nuclear dialogue is complex and generates high sensitivity in Buenos Aires, where they want the most is that the Russians continue to maintain the agreed shipments of Sputnik V.

The dialogue on the nuclear power plant agreed by Vladimir Putin with Cristina Kirchner in the second term of today’s vice president was always conflictive because the government at that time agreed to something that Argentine nuclear society always rejected, then and now.

It is because of the characteristics of the plants that the Russians build: once built they do not allow foreign hands to operate them, they do not allow technology transfer or outside of Russia, which goes against the Argentine tradition that has a respectable atomic development although it lacks a budget.

In addition, the nuclear plants with China and Russia are what generates the most suspicion in the United States.

It is a work that has similar costs to the plant that China wants to build, US $ 8,000 million, With no deadline, in a world that is also moving towards multilateral agreements to, in the fight against climate change, seek other ways of obtaining energy. And also towards the construction of models of smaller reactors to the Chinese and Russian, they affirm in Buenos Aires.

Recently, the Russian ambassador to Argentina, Dmitry Feoktistov said in an interview with Clarion that Moscow expected from the Argentine Government definitions on which of the projects offered by Moscow to this country it wants to advance: among them there are offers for railway investments, military and energy equipment, such as the nuclear power plant.

The Presidency has said that both Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and Ambassador Eduardo Zuaín must enlist a possible visit by Alberto Fernández to Russia, where was invited by Putin. It can hardly be done now on the May tour, they say.

Be that as it may, in that meeting Putin and Rosatom will surely return to the fray. In 2018, during the G20 summit, they had done it before President Mauricio Macri, as stated at the time Reuters.

However, the then Undersecretary of Nuclear Energy, Julián Gadano, worked on a strategy that, without breaking ties with the Russians, looked for other points of agreement, cooling down the bargain for reactors. A negotiation that, in turn, former Minister Julio De Vido had agreed and announced in 2014, but never really started.

The reality is that both teams – Cristina Kirchner and Mauricio Macri – preferred to focus on negotiations with China. Political leanings? No. Preferences for a technology? Either. They claim here that the Chinese have something that the Russians have not been able to offer: capital for Argentina to contract and operate the plant.

Today, China is still active and pressing to build not two but one nuclear power plant, as they had agreed with Gadano and as apparently preferred by the majority of those who manage the sector today. However, the highest government authorities delay the project due to the balance they seek with Washington.

In the case with the Russian plant there are some additional complications. Of the most widespread nuclear reactor technology in the world (Pressurized Water Reactor, or PWR), there are four designs: the American, the Russian, the French, and now the Chinese, since Asians are a power, although their design, is he claims, it is a “copy” of the French.

The commercial model of the Chinese is of the EPC type: they build, obtain financing and deliver the work to the buyer country for it to operate. Russians, on the other hand, generally sign contracts of the type known as BOO: they build and finance, but they do not deliver the work to the local operator, but they recover the investment with the tariff through a contract of up to 20 years. Namely: the Chinese would hand over the plant to Nucleoeléctrica Argentina SA and the Russians would not.

