When it ended his worst week in politics, the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán broke the silence he kept after the political earthquake which meant the never executed order that he himself pushed for the undersecretary of Electric Energy to resign Federico Basualdo. The dilemma was settled in favor of the delegated official of The field and Cristina Kirchner. The Government should have confirmed that there would be a single increase in light throughout the year and that tariff segmentation would take longer.

This Friday, Guzmán – preferred target of the comments of Christianity in the week – received strong backing from the president Alberto Fernández, but he also defended himself and argued against the current official subsidy plan, which seemed like a shot by elevation to its own adversaries between which they are counted from the Buenosairean governor Axel Kicillof to the vice-president. He claimed self-criticism and argued that energy subsidies in Argentina favor the wealthiest sectors.

“We have to be self-critical. Energy subsidies they are pro-rich in a country with 57 percent child poverty. We are spending electricity and gas subsidies in a sector that is not a priority, in neighborhoods where high-income people live ”, stated Guzmán.

The framework was an act of the Table Against Hunger at the Bicentennial Museum with the head of state, who this Saturday will put you on your plane to be part of the tour entourage presidential. Guzmán was the penultimate speaker at the ceremony where an agreement on meat prices, increases in the Alimentar card and a mobile federal market was announced in the most neglected neighborhoods of Greater Buenos Aires, a stronghold of the ruling coalition.

“Those resources -the subsidies- they have to be used for those who need it most. Our commitment is to speed up investment and from state investments to dedicate the resources to those who need it most, ”said Guzmán, who had participated in an event in Pilar with the Minister of Productive Development in the morning. Matias Kulfas.

In another reference that also seemed to be directed at Kirchnerism, Guzmán referred to the need for public accounts to have a “macroeconomic consistency”. “The consistency of the economy is something that directly affects people’s lives. When you do not act in a consistent way is when the problems become very deep and worsen ”, he pointed out.

With an educational tone, the minister gave as an example the consequences of the financial plan of Cambiemos when it was Government. However, the recipients were within the administration itself.

The head of the Economic Portfolio -who was not present at the Ensenada event to capture the photo of the unit in which Cristina Kirchner participated- He also distinguished the dialogueist tendency of the President. “We follow the leadership of our President who always marks a line that will reassure our society and the economy,” reflected Guzmán. The minister was not only referring to political actors; it also seeks to build bridges with the business community.

Cristinismo, which on Wednesday came out to stage the indisputable permanence of Basualdo, who participated in an act with the Luz y Fuerza union, this time chose not to answer the minister. In any case, they insisted that it was Guzmán and not Basualdo who did not endorse moving forward with segmented increases.

More composer, during his speech Guzmán praised the sanction of the wealth tax that the head of La Cámpora, Máximo Kirchner, promoted in Deputies.

The President, at the time of his speech, praised his minister, but also questioned the business community and asked creditors for more time. “Martín has done an enormous enormous job in order to order the debt and we wait be able to finish the pending work that we have inherited. Everyone should know that creditors should wait until Argentines regain the dignity of living in a society that contains them, “he said.

In the Palacio de Hacienda they emphasized that the head of state and the minister will have a week alone, in Europe, to “unify the discourse.”