Ten days before the primary elections, the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, publicly expressed his concern with monetary policy. It was on Wednesday night during a ceremony in front of businessmen in the city of Córdoba, where he recognized that the Central Bank’s debt stock is “dysfunctional.”

“We must continue to reorganize the functioning of the financial system. Today we have a situation in which the stock of Leliqs plus passes is over 4 billion pesos. This situation is dysfunctional for the economic system., because what we need is a financial system that channels investment savings, “said Guzmán on a stage at the Quórum Hotel.

The Central Bank paid in the first eight months of the year $ 796,802 million in interest on Leliqs and passes, 91% more than in the same period last year. And since the beginning of the current administration, the stock of that debt increased 270%, going from $ 1.1 trillion to $ 4.1 trillion today. Clarín told him this on Wednesday.

In this context, the minister told Cordovan executives that “It is important that the deposits that reach the banks are channeled to investment” and assured that Treasury bonds are reliable, despite the fact that in August, the Ministry of Finance was unable to place a sufficient amount of debt to cover maturities for $ 320,000 million.

“Today, in Argentina, Treasury debt in pesos is a safe asset. There is no possibility of a disruptive event in the currency that our country issues as it should be in any country in the world. This is government policy and it should be state policy, “said the official, accompanied by films on a giant screen.

The Leliq and the Pase are used by the Central Bank to capture the pesos that the entity itself issues to assist the Treasury. But the difficulties to place debt in the tenders in pesos led to accelerate the monetary assistance and in the year it already added $ 710,000 million.

In the midst of the debate on indebtedness, the head of the Treasury defended his strategy of taking on debt in pesos, which includes securities adjusted for inflation and the dollar. “If what is done is to criticize the debt in pesos for the assistance of the BCRA, which we seek to reduce year after year, what is being said is that there should be an adjustment in spending“he explained.

As for inflation, he said that the August rate will be lower than that of July and for the first time this year it will be “below 3%.” The July CPI was 3%, while the year-on-year measurement reached 51.8%. Now, the consulting firms estimate that the consumer price index will be between 2.7 and 2.8% in August.

“It is a central objective of the Government that the real salary grows and all the instruments will be used to ensure that the salary beats inflation to the extent established in the Budget Law 2021,” Guzmán ratified from the Cordovan capital, where He recalled the measures the government took during the pandemic to assist companies.