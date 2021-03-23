He walked through the streets of Washington, surrounded by his team, for the most important meeting of his tour of the United States and left through a side door of the building, without making a statement to the press.

The Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán met this Tuesday with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, and they talked for more than two hours about the renegotiation of Argentina’s debt, for the first time face to face since the beginning of the pandemic and amid rumors of a postponement of the agreement until after the elections.

At 2 in the afternoon, Argentine time, Guzmán walked to the Fund’s headquarters, along with the representative of our country before the organization, Sergio Chodos, and several members of his team. They came for several blocks from the embassy with Julie Kozack and Luis Cubbedu, the Fund officials with whom they met in the morning for the technical conversations of the plan that seeks to reschedule the US $ 57,000 million loan granted in 2018, of which 44,000 were disbursed. .

The meeting between Guzmán and Georgieva, in which Chodos and Kozack also participated, lasted until 4 a.m. and Guzmán then withdrew through a side door to later meet with US congressmen at the Argentine embassy.

The minister arrived in Washington from New York, where on Friday and Saturday he saw investors and academics and, although he promised “Clear rules” and “predictability” failed to appease the great skepticism that reigns on Wall Street over our country or clearing the uncertainty that has increased country risk.

In fact, this very Tuesday from New York a bucket of cold water arrived because a group of bondholders initiated a lawsuit against the Province of Buenos Aires in relation to the provincial default. The so-called “Coalition of Bondholders of the province” denounced the absence of “good faith negotiations” by the Axel Kicillof government, and a “course of confrontation and non-compliance” that has created “a hostile environment”.

In this context, Guzmán hoped to have a good reception at the Fund. Although it has only been officially said that negotiations for a new program are continuing, and in a “constructive” way, in Washington and Wall Street they almost take it for granted that the government will seek to postpone an agreement with the IMF for after the October elections, as there is no room to make an election year adjustment or get bogged down in an approval debate in Congress.

In this sense, the Government will look for alternatives to spend this year of debt maturities with the Paris Club in May and another with the IMF later without a new program with the organization and without enormous surprises. They believe that they can stretch the process by relying on the benefits of this year’s harvest, plus the increase in raw materials globally, which would bring in fresh dollars.

But Argentina is also excited about the possibility of having more money from the Fund itself, through a reform that the organization analyzes with the endorsement of the G20 and the G7: the capital increase through the so-called Special Drawing Rights (SDR) by what our country could get to receive US $ 3,400, a figure that is calculated in proportion to its share as a member of the organization.

This discussion is currently taking place at the Fund. The executive board was meeting, while Guzmán was with Georgieva, to analyze ua possible injection of US $ 650 billion. There is a lot of controversy because the distribution would also go to member countries such as Venezuela, Iran or China, with which the US and other powers have conflicts. Some instances are still missing for eventual approval. But for Argentina it would be an important lifeline this year.

Although the Government estimates that it may have some economic air to postpone the agreement until after October, the Fund’s question is whether an eventual postponement could generate very large distortions difficult to compensate with a pact after the elections.

Guzmán surely has had to show the numbers that support a possible postponement. And also demonstrate that it will be easy for them to seek consensus in Congress for the approval of a new program that requires a fiscal adjustment.

In Washington, it is estimated that a topic that surely came up at the meeting is the scope of the trial that the Argentine authorities said they would bring to IMF officials and the government of Mauricio Macri for the loan granted in 2018. Guzmán surely reassured them about the scale of this move and assured them that it was intended only for domestic consumption.

After meeting Georgieva, Guzmán also met with members of the US Congress. Tomorrow he will participate in the virtual interview that President Alberto Fernández will have with the director of the World Bank, David Malpass, and then he will meet with US Treasury officials. He will not meet with Janet Yellen, the holder of that portfolio, whose support is vital for any negotiation in the Fund.

Washington. Correspondent