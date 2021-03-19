The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, took advantage of his official trip to the United States to meet this Friday with a group of international investors, to whom he promised “predictability” and “clear rules” in Argentina.

“We are charting a consistent and sustainable path for Argentina, with predictability and clear rules of the game that favor an environment conducive to economic decisions,” said the head of the economic portfolio.

Guzmán met this Friday at the Argentine consulate in New York with international investment funds, with whom he discussed the macroeconomic policies of Argentina and projections for 2021.

The national official reviewed his management objectives, his projections and macroeconomic plans, and answered questions from investors.

After many zoom meetings and a historic debt restructuring agreement, today in New York we had a productive meeting with investors who participated in that process. Continuing to build understandings contributes to deepening the stabilization of the economy. pic.twitter.com/QPlNuymTv0 – Martín Guzmán (@Martin_M_Guzman) March 19, 2021

In addition, he stressed that it is necessary to respect fiscal sustainability because that is a pillar of economic stability, according to official spokesmen.

Guzmán said that Alberto Fernández’s administration is working to solve the structural problems facing the country and, in that sense, he affirmed that the Government aims to articulate the rules of the game with the sectors that generate foreign exchange to boost the growth of exports. .

In the Ministry of Economy, they highlighted that all parties showed a vocation to deepen the dialogue and understandings necessary to move through a dynamic of sustainable stabilization.

Some of the main topics that were discussed were the macroeconomic policies that the Government is implementing, the progress in the negotiations with the IMF and the multi-year program that will be presented in the National Congress.

The meeting was attended by the director of Monarch Alternative Capital LP, Ian Glastein; Contrarian Capital Management LLC Vice President David Fink; the managing director of Fintech Advisory Inc, Andrés Lederman; and Greylock Capital Management LLC Chairman Hans Humes. Also present were the managing director of Opportunity Strategy and Debt Market in Emerging Markets of Oaktree Capital, Jonathan Plavnick; Samir Arora, partner at Stonehill Capital Management LLC; and Pilar Tavella and Sebastián Vargas, chief economist for Argentina and director of debt strategies for Latin America at Barclays, respectively.

Guzmán was accompanied by the head of the International Affairs Unit of the Ministry of Economy, Maia Colodenco, and the Argentine consul in New York, Santiago Villalba.