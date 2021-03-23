Washington (correspondent) .- The Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán meets this Tuesday in Washington with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, to discuss face to face the renegotiation of the Argentine debt, in the midst of rumors of a postponement of the agreement until after the elections.

Guzmán will meet with the head of the Fund in the afternoon, hours after meeting with the officials who follow day by day the details of the negotiations of the program that seeks to reschedule the loan of US $ 57,000 million granted in 2018, of which US $ 44,000 million were disbursed.

They are the deputy director for the Western Hemisphere, Julie Kozack, and the manager of the Argentine area, Luis Cubeddu, who are officials who have already traveled to Buenos Aires several times on technical missions. Guzmán will meet with them in the morning and prepare the ground for meetings with Georgieva in the afternoon.

The minister arrived in Washington from New York, where on Friday and Saturday he saw investors and academics and, although promised “clear rules” and “predictability”, failed to placate the great skepticism that reigns on Wall Street about our country or clearing the uncertainty that has increased the country risk. So expect to have good signals from the Fund.

Although officially it has only been said that the negotiations continue, and in a “constructive” way, in Washington and Wall Street they almost take it for granted that the Government will seek to postpone an agreement with the Fund for after the October elections, since there is no room to make an adjustment in an election year or to get entangled in an approval debate in Congress. In that sense they will seek alternatives to survive this year of debt maturities with the Paris Club in May and another with the IMF later on.

The Government seeks to stretch the process based on the benefits of this year’s harvest, plus the increase in raw materials globally, which would bring in fresh dollars. But he is also excited about possibility of having more money from the Fund itself, through a reform that the organization analyzes with the endorsement of the G20 and the G7: the increase of capital through the so-called Special Drawing Rights (SDR) for which Argentina could receive US $ 3.4 billion, a figure in proportion to your share as a member.

The Fund’s doubt is whether an eventual postponement could generate very large distortions difficult to compensate with a pact after October. Guzmán must exhibit some certainties and, above all, must show that it will be easy for them to seek consensus in Congress for the approval of a new program that requires a fiscal adjustment.

The IMF may also want to know the extent of the trial that the Argentine authorities said they would initiate IMF officials and the government of Mauricio Macri for the loan granted in 2018. Guzmán should reassure them about the scale of this move and assure them that it was intended only for internal consumption.

After his meeting with Georgieva, on Wednesday Guzmán will meet with Treasury officials (the role of the US in voting on the Fund’s board is fundamental) and then it will return to Argentina.

