The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, announced that the Indec will publish this Thursday that “December inflation of 4%, and an interannual inflation of 36%, 17 points less than in 2019.”

In the midst of a new open discussion in the Government regarding whether the Emergency Family Income (IFE) and the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production (ATP), the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, assured that the Executive “will protect the sectors that are in a more critical situation“.

Guzmán participated in an event in the province of Entre Ríos along with the provincial governor, Gustavo Bordet, and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro.

“What we have done is to adapt the measures to deal with the pandemic based on how the circulation measures and economic activity have evolved,” Guzmán explained when asked about the continuity of the IFE and the ATPs.

And I add: “Sectors that are in a more critical situation will be protected, and the situation will normalize as the pandemic also normalizes. “

The significant increase in the number of coronavirus cases and the fear of a second wave of infections, which would imply imposing more restrictions on circulation, led the Government to raise the possibility of refloating the assistance programs.

News in development.

JPE