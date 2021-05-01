The Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman, raised a few weeks ago to the President restructuring of the energy area. It included the removal of the Undersecretary of Electric Power, Federico Basualdo, a sociologist who has support from the harshest Kirchnerism and is against increasing the rates in the magnitude that Guzmán requests. Cristina Kirchner and Axel Kicillof support him.

Alberto Fernández gave green light at the request of your minister. But they didn’t talk about dates.

Time passed, in the middle Guzmán traveled through Europe to negotiate with the Paris Club, and this Friday the issue resurfaced. Although not in the way that the Government imagined.

Is that the Ministry of Economy slipped yesterday at noon and on its own, that Basualdo was leaving and there would be two increases in electricity rates in 2021. In total 15%. There were no communications but spokesmen for the areas ratifying the information.

After a while, from Kirchnerism they spoke of “operation” and that Cristina Kirchner prevented Basualdo from leaving. An increase of more than 9% will not be accepted.

Guzmán has to give signals to the IMF. The countries will not support Argentina in the Executive Board when voting on an agreement if it does not previously show that it is willing to sign a program. That includes some previous correction, in the dollar or in the fiscal.

As soon as he arrived in Buenos Aires from his tour, Guzmán came across an eloquent fact: the fiscal accounts for March showed that subsidies (which go to the middle class) grow at 70% while social spending only grows at 32.4%. %.

Basualdo and La Cámpora are seeking a single-digit rate increase. No more than 9%. In order for energy subsidies to remain at the same current proportion of GDP – this is what Guzmán says – a recomposition is needed in a range of between 30% and 40%. Guzmán now drives 15%. The Cámpora insists with 9%.

The Wednesday Guzmán spoke with Cafiero. Hand to hand. They talked about the Paris Club and the Basualdo affair reappeared.

Rumors reached the undersecretary about the Guzmán initiative regarding its future. That I would no longer take it into account.

Economy understood yesterday that its position was of strength in front of Basualdo because it had the approval of the Rosada. Then they let go of the request to resign from the undersecretary and to raise rates more than what the minister’s subordinate had said publicly.

In the Government they support Guzmán and his road map. They justify that it brings rationality to the agenda of the President’s economy. They differentiate it from Macri’s increases of more than 100%.

Anyway there bewilderment because of the way in which Minister Guzmán managed to resolve this restructuring of his portfolio in Energy. Basualdo is an undersecretary. “He should have sat down to talk to him and not operate through the media.” Still they maintain their support for the minister and believe that Basualdo will end up leaving.

To be continue.