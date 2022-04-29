A brand new study shows that every dog really has its own character that determines its behavior. According to that study, the dog breed is much less determinative than previously thought. Martin Gaus is not convinced. “I have 45 years of experience with problem dogs. Then you are biased when a certain type of dog comes in.”
Annemieke van Dongen
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Martin #Gaus #disputes #problem #dogs #study #Dachshund #dog #husky
Leave a Reply