The shareholders of Real Murcia want the figure of Mauricio García de la Vega to become a bad dream and for the social movement that, since 2018, has brought the centennial entity out of the abyss to continue. The Tornel Council has created a negotiating commission to reach an agreement with De la Vega that prevents the return of the Mexican. And there are some Murcian businessmen and Granas shareholders who have decided to take a step forward.

This is the case of Martín García, owner of the Serviman group and a collaborator of Real Murcia for almost thirty years. García, current shareholder, sponsor and owner of a box at the Enrique Roca stadium, wishes to help the current board to solve this matter by paying out of his pocket the 150,000 euros of initial value of the shares that De la Vega bought from Raúl Moro in March 2017.

“I hardly know the people on the current board personally, but they are doing a brilliant job economically. This situation hurts me a lot, which affects thousands of shareholders, also foreigners who bought shares from many corners of the world to save Murcia ”, explains Martín García himself.

“I am willing to put that money to buy those shares and make them available to the Tornel board of directors. I think that García de la Vega cannot be so foolish to think that the people of Real Murcia want him, ”he says.