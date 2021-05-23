Martin Freeman criticized method performance technique very severely. To talk about how terrible its use seems to him, he gave an example of what happened with the comedian Jim Carrey, who used this procedure for the leading role he had in the film Man on the Moon (1999).

Method acting is basically a system in which the actor submits to experiencing the same emotions of the role that he will play to the point of literally becoming said character. It is a tool that has been criticized more than once for the variety of problems it can cause in a shoot.

In an interview for Off Menu podcast (via IGN), the English actor used harsh words against this procedure and referred to the controversial case of Carrey when he had to play the comedian Andy Kaufman, an artist who had a lot of influence on Jim’s career.

“To be honest, it’s a pain in the butt when ‘someone gets lost.’ It is a massive pain in the rear because we are no longer talking about a job and a profession. For me, and I’m sure Jim Carrie is a nice and intelligent person, he was the most self-aggrandizing, selfish and narcissistic stupidity I have ever seen “ , he pointed.

Likewise, Freeman also explained that this is not something that should be accommodated by people. “The idea that anything in our culture supports or celebrates that seems crazy to me, literally crazy,” he said.

For the interpreter of Bilbo baggins, actors must remain anchored to reality while still enjoying their roles, but to go beyond that (with method acting), “is absolutely pretentious and highly amateur nonsense.”

In 2017, Netflix launched Jim and Andy, a documentary that showed the complicated transformation of Jim Carrey on Andy Kaufman for the tape Man on the Moon (1999). On the set, the comedian left his personality at home and attended every day of filming assuming the troubled and strange personality of his character.

Jim and Andy, Netflix documentary

As a result, the set of the film went through a lot of chaos that included monetary losses and most of all valuable time for the producers, director and other actors who had to adjust to the situation. Even the real parents of Kaufman they had to attend the locations to calm him as if he were their own son.

Much more can be said about the film, but taking that context into account, it is valid to say that Freeman’s statements make a lot of sense and that method acting, as the actor describes, “is not professional.”