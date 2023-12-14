by STEFANO OLLANU

Martin on the shields

In his third season in MotoGP with the Pramac team, Jorge Martin he blossomed this year, winning several races and becoming Francesco Bagnaia's rival for the 2023 world title.

The Spaniard has conquered 9 successes in the Sprints and 4 Sunday races, raising the white flag only in the final race in Valencia. Martin showed speed and courage, but also admitted that he had difficulty managing the pressure that was increasingly mounting on him weekend after weekend.

The dream of the official team

It was no mystery that the Ducati would have seriously considered Martin's promotion alongside 'Pecco' Bagnaia in the event of a world championship victory of the Madrid rider, a circumstance also confirmed by Enea Bastianini's manager, Carlo Pernat, with the Italian having made the reverse journey to Pramac.

Martin confirms everything

“In Valencia I had brought two black overallsto have them ready in case I had to try in another box“, Martin explained in a long interview granted to the Spaniards Asrevealing that he had done everything to move to the official team as early as 2024. The words dedicated to Bastianini were certainly not sweet: “I wanted to move to the factory team and I put pressure on my manager to have this opportunity. I don't think it changes anything whether I won the world championship or not. If Pecco had crashed in Valencia and I would have won, then would I have gone? What does it mean? It bothers me that what I do is never enough, what should I do to demonstrate more? I understand that Enea had a bad year, but he raced 14 or 15 GPs and won 1 of them because he had the front tire pressure at 1.2. Then I would have won too.”.

Martin wants the official Ducati with all his might: “My priority is to race in an official team for 2025. My goal is Ducati, because I know the bike and it's the house I'm in. But if they don't want me or realize I'm not the best, then I'll look elsewhere. Honda? My situation is different from Marini's, because I'm winning and he's not, but if Honda were to improve or show a long-term winning project, it would be a good option. But at the moment I can have more fun with the Ducati.”