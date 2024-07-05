Pramac in Q2

Positive German Grand Prix tests at home Pramacwith both drivers of the Italian team who will fight for pole position tomorrow directly from the Q2. While Jorge Martin has established the 2nd time three tenths behind the best overall performance of his compatriot Maverick Viñales, Franco Morbidelli has instead closed in seventh position behind the two official Ducati riders.

Always at ease

A very positive day for Martin, who adapted to the difficult weather conditions of the Sachsenring between low temperatures and strong winds: “There was a lot of wind both in the morning and in the afternoon, so we had to adapt to driving in these conditions. – has explained – I felt very comfortable from the beginningso I could focus on the electronics and the maps rather than the setup. I managed to be one of the few riders able to improve in the afternoon. I am confident and I believe I have the potential to continue improving.”

Progress over the rest of the weekend

Morbidelli is also very positive and confident for tomorrow’s sessions, also satisfied with the performance and feeling with the bike: “It was very windy and cold, although we managed to get straight into Q2, which is very positive. – he added – tomorrow and Sunday we expect sunshine and warmer temperatures, which will help us improve and increase the pace. I already felt good with the bike today and I can’t wait for Saturday. I want to take another step forward and get good results.”