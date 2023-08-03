Martin restarts from Silverstone

Race after race Jorge Martin he seems to be Francesco Bagnaia’s most dangerous rival from a world championship point of view. The Prima Pramac Racing Ducati rider is currently second in the championship, 35 points behind his brand mate and hopes to be able to make up ground by focusing on the great continuity shown in the last few races before the summer break.

Silverstone has never brought the Madrid driver much luck, as he finished in fifth place in 2022 and did not see the checkered flag in 2021. The only podium dates back to 2017 in Moto3, while in 2018 – still in the same category – he obtained pole position.

Martin’s words at the press conference

“The holidays? I had fun, but I had to have surgery at first. Everything went well, I went to the beach and then I started training to get back to 100%. Silverstone? In this second part of the season there are many tracks that suit my style, such as Silverstone. We’ll see how my leg goes, I think I can be competitive.

3-way fight for the world championship? I don’t think we can already define who will fight for the title, we’re not even halfway through the season. I will try to be constant and think about myself. I can do good results and I want to focus on that. New format? Surely something will change, but not too much. On the other hand, pressures will have to be adapted, but the window is not wide and there is an equal risk for everyone. Ducati affected by the new pressures? I don’t think they will be a big problem, already the pressure level was quite high. P1 dangerous? It won’t change much, the laps were done in P2, it’s the same.”