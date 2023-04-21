Pure speed is not enough

When you think about the position it could occupy Jorge Martin in a hypothetical absolute hierarchy of MotoGP riders, based exclusively on talent and speed expressed on the track, it would be difficult to keep him out of the top four-five positions. However, as an old advertising slogan said, power is nothing without control. So amidst mistakes, injuries, accidents and carelessness, the Spaniard of the Pramac team has not yet managed to fully express his potential, collecting ‘only’ one victory and eight podiums in 37 races in the premier class, against nine poles position.

The Bastianini hoax

thisswing of results Martin is also showing it in the 2023 season. After three rounds, in fact, the Iberian centaur is 11th in the drivers standingsthanks to two top-3 finishes in Sprint races, but also a two ‘zeros’ and a fifth place in the Sunday GPs. It was precisely this rollercoaster performance that cost him, last year, the possibility of occupying the second saddle of the factory Ducati team, which seemed to be made especially for him. The management of Borgo Panigale, after careful consideration, has in fact preferred him Aeneas Bastianini.

Temptation Yamaha

This choice had led to the hypothesis of a loss of confidence by Martin in the top management of the Italian companywith the annexed intention of the 25-year-old from Madrid to look around, perhaps winking at the place of Fabio Quartararo’s teammate in Yamaha, currently not so firm in the hands of Franco Morbidelli. However, leaving Ducati in this historical period is not an easy choice for anyone and Martin seems intent on fighting to climb the hierarchies within the red galaxy rather than thinking about packing.

Painful choice

“Obviously it was painful when they told me I wouldn’t go (to the factory team) – admitted Martin, as reported by the German site Speedweek – because I thought it would. But there was this big change mid-season. At least though I have the same material as the factory riders and this is very important, because last year I had different material. So now there are no more excuses. It’s just me and I’m comfortable”. The goal is set: to succeed in ‘undermining’ Bastianini in order to be able to become an official centaur of the red in a couple of seasons: “My target is to do a good job and hopefully be next to Pecco, in red, after 2024“.