Rain and wind, no running

No Sprint race on the Phillip Island circuit. The bad weather and excessive wind that hit the Australian track were too much to allow the MotoGP riders to carry out their work safely. The race direction, understandably, did not want to take any risks and chose to cancel the short race for this weekendtherefore leaving yesterday’s ‘long’ GP as the only event held this weekend.

This assessment, with a view to the title race, inevitably penalizes Jorge Martin. The Spaniard from the Prima-Pramac team finds himself with one less race available to try to close the 27-point gap that Pecco Bagnaia has over him after the incredible finale of yesterday’s race, in which Martinator crashed from first to fifth during the last lap, thanks to the soft rear tire now completely ‘burned’.

Martin’s reflections, between the title race and safety

Although a wet race could probably favor him, Martin did not argue with Race Direction’s assessment judged by him to be correct from a safety point of view. “They made the right choice, because the track was dangerous for everyone – declared the Spaniard – in the morning I felt good and thought about running – He admitted – but in the end we must respect the decision made for safety reasons.”

The mind of #89, at this point, is already turned to next round: “Now we’re thinking about Thailand. I like the Buriram circuit, I’ve always gone very fast and I can’t wait to get there – he added – I had a good weekend, but one to forget, due to the result. I have to think that there are still four races and I hope I can get to Valencia with the fight still open. This is my only thought. I don’t know what the other riders think, but I respect what the race direction decides, I didn’t just want to race. This was the decision and it cannot be done differently“.