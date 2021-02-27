Martin Demichelis, current coach of Bayern Munich youth, is one of the former River players who he was left with the desire for a second stage with the Millo shirt. One possibility occurred during the presidential cycle of Daniel Passarella (2009-2013), but the then defender was frustrated by the Kaiser.

“With all due respect for what it means for Argentine football, above all, a great reference in my position, the day I met him, that River wanted me to return to the club, I was extremely disappointed. His right hand had joined me and he did not know my name or surname and if he had the possibility of returning to River, “said Micho in Líbero, by TyC Sports

It is not the first time that Micho has exposed his displeasure with the Kaiser. When he retired from football in 2017, he had said: “When I was released from Malaga in 2013 I went to Buenos Aires with the idea of ​​staying. I had a meeting with Diego Turnes (vice president at that time), who was predisposed and behaved well. with me. Later the president on duty at that time appeared and made some points of the contract difficult. And with this I do not mean economically because I would have agreed to go to River at least. He made the possibility difficult and could not be specified, with which, each one draws his conclusions. “

Also, Martín said that already in the Gallardo era there was a possibility that the manager told him, Enzo Francescoli. But at that time Manchester City did not want to release him because he had injured two central markers.

Martín Demichelis puts on his gloves to go to goal. Andrés D’Alessandro and Celso Ayala help him. From heartbreak to euphoria in an instant.

Hernán Crespo was another of the former River who said that he did not return to the club because of Passarella, he said it in an interview with Olé in 2016. “Passarella told me: ‘Don’t you have 300 lucas?'” Was his explanation.

Other themes Demichelis played

The World Cup in South Africa and the cry of Maradona: “Although the pain of 2014 lasts forever, the worst dressing room was that of 2010. We were not prepared, we did not think we were leaving. We had Diego (Maradona) and Leo (Messi) together. Seeing Diego cry like a boy was very sad. He is an eternal idol, having lived with him in a World Cup I will carry him here (in my heart) always ”.

When Ramón Díaz sent him to make a personal mark on Riquelme in a Superclásico: “‘Kid, forget about the ball and everything’Ramón told me. When I came in, Riquelme was bothered, he blew on him, he talked to him … The game ended, we stayed close and I threw his hand, but he looked at me, he didn’t even answer me and we didn’t say hello. Already in the Selection, Roman told me ‘come here, kid’ and made me tell all my teammates the pushing and the things he had done to him in that game to put him in trouble. He remembered as if he had a computer in his head ”.

When he argued with Louis Van Gaal at Bayern Munich: “One day we won 3-0 and he entered the locker room making a scandal that I saw a coach make in my life. The Germans were terrified, but I, who came from Argentina and we have another culture, faced it. So that?! I played a horrible second half. The next day he told me ‘do you know why you played the second half badly? Because he gets into things he doesn’t have to. ‘

Demichelis at Bayern Munich. (EFE)

To the punches with the Brazilian Lúcio: “I lost a ball and he started gesturing. It was weird because we came from doing some great years together in the central defense. I did the relays for him when he grabbed the spear and faced. He sent me straight, so I went over to speak and while the ball went on, we argued. He put his hand on my face and pushed me as if to say ‘keep going’. There I only thought that the referee would whistle for the end of the first half ”.

“I went to the tunnel to wait for him, I was blind. He felt the noises of the plugs of the players wishing it was him. And he knew that because of his height, he had to anticipate it. He never thought he was going to hit him and he did. I threw the first one at him and everyone immediately came on top so that it wouldn’t get worse. After his recoil he came up to me and threw a flying kick to my shoulder. They made me a tackle from behind and when I realized it it was Klinsmann, the coach. He had a force … ”.

Demichelis celebrates with Sabella the qualification for the World Cup final. (EFE)

The final with Germany in 2014: “I remember having played a good game. The team played a very smart game with a team that had scored 7 against the host. We were never outmatched, we had 3 or 4 clear chances. Little was missing. I could not see that game in full again. I would only do it if one day my son tells me to do it to see what it is about ”.