The debut on the bench at home of Martin Demichelis It was not what was expected and the Monterrey Football Club fell to Deportivo Toluca in Matchday 6 by 1-2, so the Argentine coach did not hesitate to regret the painful defeat that he called the result “ungrateful”, because the locals generated a lot, but did not know how to capitalize on them, while the visitors were more forceful with the few dangerous plays they had.
“We had more goal-scoring opportunities, we lacked being forceful, we lacked being solid at the back, which is where we have to start, two goals the other day (against Xolos) and two goals in this game. The boys have a great predisposition to learning, they trained very well during the week, that’s why it’s also ungrateful. As I told them in the locker room, you win, you draw and you learn. Today we have learned so many things.”
– Martin Demichelis.
The Monterrey team has a vacant spot in Mexico and the coach revealed that he has already spoken with the Argentine Lucas Ocampowho is interested in coming to the Sultana del Norte from Seville.
“Well, we’re not going to be hypocrites. If the Lucas (Ocampos) thing is being talked about so much, it’s because there’s something going on. I had the chance to talk to him, to express my desire for him to join, I think Lucas also wants to come, hopefully that happens. Rayados is working hard to be able to incorporate him, making a huge effort. Hopefully we can have him here, because it would give us a leap in quality, hierarchy, and I think it would help us to be better,” he said.
