When it seemed that Eduardo Coudet He would be chosen to take over the technical direction of the Monterrey Football Club, the version has changed according to the same source, according to the journalist Cesar Luis Merloat this time the top candidate to take the reins of the institution of the Sultana del Norte is the Argentine Martin Demichelis.
The Albiazul board of directors has reportedly opted for the former River Plate coach, after having traveled to Argentina to meet with several candidates. He is expected to sign for the next two years, and, if he meets his objectives, become the highest-paid coach in Mexican football, however, it should be noted that there are still minimal details missing to close the agreement.
The former Argentine footballer began his career on the bench as a technical assistant for Malaga of Spain between 2017 and 2018, later he was head coach of the FC Bayern U-19 and FC Bayern II between 2019 and 2021.
Meanwhile, his last job was in charge of River Plate, which he left. Marcelo Gallardowhere he managed 87 matches between 2023 and 2024. In addition, he was able to win three titles, a league, cup and super cup.
It is expected that in the next few hours, the board will make the hiring of the South American strategist official on its social networks.
