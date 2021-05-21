The number 1 of the Spanish ranking of chair tennis, Martin de la Puente, at only 21 years old, he is already three times Junior World Champion (2015, 2016 and 2017) and four times Champion of Spain (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019). He is also champion of 22 ITF tournaments on the world circuit in singles and 28 in the doubles category, just as he participated in the Paralympic Games in Rio 2016. A professional tennis player who no longer resists anything in his category, and who is considered a passionate about cars. «I love cars, they have always caught my attention. A great childhood memory is the trips we made in the car with my parents’ friends to many areas of Galicia, it was a discovery of mountain areas, beaches, rivers and cliffs. The car gave us freedom ”, he detailed to this newspaper.

And although he is still preparing to get his driving license, “I have passed the theory, first time without any failure, and now I am doing the pre-exam practices”, about which he tells us, laughing, an anecdote: “It was a challenge for me to take the tests and compete with my little brother to see who failed the fewest questions »; he already has a vehicle waiting for him in his garage with his family: «In my family we have quite a few vehicles: my parents and my brothers have bicycles that we use in summer. My father has an old motorcycle that takes care of it as if it were a jewel and my mother has a family car to transport us all ”, he says.

It is a Toyota Corolla Touring Sports Electric Hybrid which has already made a long trip “from Galicia to a tournament in France with my father, and it gave us a lot of luck since we brought the trophy in the new car,” he stresses. A model with which “I have been fortunate that Toyota has decided to bet on adapted sports and I have a car for my trips,” explains the tennis player, as he emphasizes that “there are two things that I like, the first is the little noise it makes; and the second is how little it consumes. On our trips we stop more often at gas stations for coffee than to refuel ».

Likewise, the professional tennis player considers that his car responds to what he expected before acquiring it, above all, because he has «a trunk big enough to travel with my wheelchair of competition and the stroller, in addition to the suitcases ». What’s more, the parking assistant also stands out, since “anything that is improving the parking maneuver is a great invention, because it is easy to do it in ideal conditions, but when you have to do it on a hill on a rainy day and in a hurry the things are not so simple. Anything that is helping the driver is very good news, “he says.

When choosing a car, De la Puente points out that he prefers a “Balance” between aesthetics, mechanics and emissions: «Aesthetics is very important, but the lack of reliability makes you forget that you like the car very much, you want it to fulfill its main function, which is to function properly. In terms of emissions, in my opinion it has become an obligation for car manufacturers, society has changed and no longer accepts vehicles with high emissions into the atmosphere.

Although since he still does not have the permit in his hands, «until now I have always had to be a passenger, but in practice I am already getting the taste of being the driver; and the driving school teacher tells me I’m a good driver», Counts between laughs. For this reason, he considers himself a “very confident co-pilot. Since childhood we have made many trips from my hometown Vigo to Madrid, to the hospital, for the many operations that I have had to undergo in addition to check-ups and consultations. I always traveled with my parents who are very careful about driving, so I was always very confident in the trips ».

Finally, this professional is one of those who considers that the car “yes” says a lot about its owner. “Each person is a free choice and the scale of values ​​and interests of the buyer is seen, if safety, aesthetics or technology prevail, the car is a sample of the priorities of its owner”, he concludes.