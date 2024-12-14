He Real Club Pineda de Sevilla was the scene of a historic final of the Mapfre Spanish Chair Tennis Championship, in which Martin de la Puente won his eighth national champion title after an exciting battle against Daniel Caverzaschi. The match, which stood out for the intensity and quality of the game, brought together the two great leaders of this discipline in Spain, offering an unforgettable spectacle.

Martín de la Puente, current number three in the world ranking, demonstrated once again why he is one of the greatest figures of wheelchair tennis. However, the task was not easy, as he faced Daniel Caverzaschi who, after overcoming a wrist injury and returning stronger than ever, fought with all his might to snatch the throne from the Galician.

A legendary duel in three sets

The first set was a sample of the balance and quality that marked the entire final. De la Puente and Caverzaschi exchanged blows with great precision, bringing the score to a tight 7-6 in favor of the Galicianwho managed to save a set point against and showed greater consistency in decisive moments.

In the second set, Caverzaschi raised the level of his game, deploying a more offensive style and demonstrating impressive chair speed that allowed him to save key points. Taking advantage of some mistakes from his rival, The man from Madrid managed to win 6-7tying the score and taking the final to the third set.









The tiebreaker was a real spectacle. With the public completely engaged, both players fought to the limit. Although the start of the set was very even, Martín de la Puente brought out his experience and aggressiveness in crucial moments, managing to win 6-3 and winning their eighth title national.

Undisputed legacy

With this victory, Martín de la Puente reinforces his position as the best player in Spain and one of the best in the worldin what has been an incredible final where Daniel has demanded the most from him. A demonstration of the level of chair tennis in Spain.

The final of Mapfre Spanish Chair Tennis Championship 2024 It reflects effort, improvement and sporting excellence. A day that shows the greatness of these two athletes and the growth of adapted tennis in our country.