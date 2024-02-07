Fast, but without a smile

The second day of pre-season testing in Malaysia was not unforgettable for Jorge Martin. The vice world champion of the Prima-Pramac team, who was the fastest rider on day 1 in Sepang, placed today in second position, behind only Enea Bastianini. However, it is not the lap time that arouses the attention (and concern) of the Spaniard #89, but rather the sensations experienced on the GP24.

'Difficult' hull

“Today I am less satisfied than yesterday – Martinator admitted bluntly to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP at the end of the shift – it was a complicated day“. Martin's attention is entirely focused on new hullwhich doesn't seem to suit his driving style perfectly.

“In the plans we had to test the new hull and it was difficult to decide which one for next year – He admitted – we hope tomorrow to understand which direction to go. I feel the new fairing is more complicated, I find it more difficult to turn. We need to work on the setup to identify the direction in which to go. But that's what tests are for. However, I liked the new engine and the new exhaust”he commented.