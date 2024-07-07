Pecco Bagnaia couldn’t have gone on holiday in a better way: with another victory and the lead in the championship regained. When it seemed he had to settle for second place, Martin handed him the victory on a silver platter, falling on the first corner 2 laps from the finish line. Jorge had taken the lead on the 7th lap and had set his pace, at that moment Bagnaia seemed to be in difficulty and had also been overtaken by Morbidelli. Halfway through the race, however, the world champion changed pace, got back into 2nd place and began his comeback on the Spaniard. The Pramac rider, however, didn’t give up and managed to always keep a few tenths of an advantage over Pecco. In the final laps Bagnaia got closer and Martin, under pressure, made a mistake.

So the last two laps were a catwalk for the world champion, passing in front of everyone under the checkered flag waved by Keanu Reeves. With this success, Bagnaia closed a poker of 4 consecutive victories in the GPs and overtook Stoner as the most victorious rider on the Ducati (the Piedmontese has collected 24). Not only that he now has a 10-point advantage over Martin. “It wasn’t easy, at the beginning I tried to stay in the lead, but Jorge had passed me and so I managed. I pushed at the end, I put pressure on Martin and I saw that he was starting to make mistakes. It’s my first victory at the Sachsenring and it’s wonderful” he said.

On the podium with Bagnaia are the two Marquez brothers. Marc also did a masterpiece, starting 13th and climbing to the 2nd step of the podium, passing Alex with 2 laps to go. The race of the 8-time world champion (who started with a broken finger and a strong contusion to his side) was full of emotions, including a strong contact with Morbidelli. “It was an incredible weekend, we had a lot of difficulties, but I never gave up – said Marc – Today I felt good on the bike, but what made me change pace was the contact with Morbidelli. The feeling of being on the podium with my brother is like a victory”.

It was a Sunday to remember for Ducati, which put 5 of its bikes in front of everyone thanks to Bastianini’s 4th place and Mornidelli’s 5th. Miguel Oliveira put his Aprilia in 6th position ahead of Acosta’s GasGas. Eighth at the finish line

Marco Bezzecchi, while his teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio was forced to retire due to a puncture. Luca Marini, on Honda, was 16th, the first rider out of the points.