Martin already brilliant in Sepang

Jorge Martin he believes in it and shows off confidence. The Spanish rider immediately appeared in great form in Sepang, where he set the best time in free practice and obtained the second fastest time in P: the best possible starter for a weekend that could bring the Ducati rider even closer to his brand mate Francesco Bagnaia, currently 13 points away.

On the complete and demanding Malaysian circuit, where even top speed makes a difference considering the two very long straights near the finish line, several tried to catch Martin’s slipstream. Unlike “Pecco”, who often complained about the riders behind him (especially Marc Marquez), the #89 almost seems to challenge the “wheelsuckers” of MotoGP.

Martin’s words

“As soon as I took the bike out of the garage, I heard several engines start up. For me it’s good. Even if I have people behind me, I shoot. Having people take the wheel motivates me to move away from them“, this is the comment of Martinator to his fellow countrymen Brand. “Although the noise of their engine disturbs me, the fact that I can walk away tells me a lot. But I assure you that it is not easy“.

The fight with Bagnaia

“It was a positive day, but a bit stressful because it looked like it was going to rain and we had to change the strategy, but I was competitive. In terms of pace I think I’m one of the strongest. I made a few mistakes trying to make a lap, but we still have a bit of margin“, he concluded. “I know the bike, we are touching very few things and I know how far I can go. There are days when the bike doesn’t run as well as I would like, but I prefer not to touch it. I feel a little stuck in terms of setup, but we are at a very high level. There’s not much else to do. Pecco is approaching over the weekend. Here I saw him more competitive from the beginning. We need to keep our feet on the ground and see how we can be faster than Pecco. He’s back to his level, it’s going to be a good fight“.