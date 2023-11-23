Martin, mission impossible

He did not hide the understandable disappointment Jorge Martin at the end of the Qatar Grand Prix, which he finished in tenth place, after having authoritatively won the Sprint on Saturday. The tire difficulties were evident right from the start for the Spaniard from the Prima Pramac Racing team, who saw his chances of winning the world title slip away significantly and who, in his declarations at the end of the race, pointed the finger at Michelin.

Martin thus arrives in Valencia aware of the difficulty of overturning the situation that sees him behind Francesco Bagnaia 21 points when there is only one weekend left until the conclusion of the championship. On the Spanish track Martin achieved two successes (one in Moto3 and one in MotoGP) and three pole positions – two of which in the premier class in 2021 and 2022. Last year, however, a pole start was not enough for him to win: in the race the both Alex Rins and Brad Binder finished in front.

Martin’s words at the press conference

“Confidence in the comeback? It will definitely be difficult. It won’t be easy to win, I have nothing to lose and I’m happy with my season. I know I am capable of winning both the Sprint and the race, on a circuit that I like.

Qatar? I realized it wasn’t my fault and it was easy to forget. I had to console the team. In the past 21 points were a lot, but now they can be recovered. I didn’t have any answers about what happened, these things need to be analyzed calmly and with time. Maybe I talked too much at the end of the race because I’m impulsivemaybe in a few months we will understand.

Feeling with Valencia? When I was in Moto3 I didn’t like it that much, but since the Moto3 win in 2017 I’ve liked it a lot. I’m confident, we can win and I’ve had the last two pole positions here.

Being able to win with a private team? I’m very happy, even just finishing in the top 3 is incredible, being able to win the team championship was fantastic and gives us a lot of motivation.

How many times have I had tire problems? It happened to me in Qatar and I don’t remember other times. On occasion in qualifying you feel that a tire is faster, but never by a second like in Lusail.



Judgment on the Sprint? For me they are fantastic, we could do two on Saturday. Physically they are more tiring than on Sunday. I’m not complaining, I like them. Having a race on Saturday means pushing from Friday even if you’re not ready. More races bring more risks, to risk less the races should be reduced.

Running around the house? Of course I would like to win here and the fans will help me push my bike a little more.

The special helmet? It’s the people who helped me this year, my team, my family, my best friends. I’ll try to get him into first position.”