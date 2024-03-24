Incredible ending Portuguese Grand Prixwith numerous twists and turns that influenced the fight for the podium: the sensational contact between Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia and the fall of Maverick Vinales on the last lap due to a technical problem, with this last episode giving the first podium in MotoGP for Pedro Acosta at 19 years of age. A crazy race that paid off Jorge Martin after the 3rd place obtained in Qatar at the first GP of the season, with Ducati consoled with the 2nd place of Enea Bastianini, a year after the accident which occurred in Portimao.

1st, Jorge Martin – Pramac (Ducati)

“Today I had no problems with the bike and I have felt very good since Friday. Today I knew what I was capable of. I started very fast and immediately wanted to take the lead, and then I managed to manage the tires well, especially the rear. Then I saw that, even if I improved my times, Maverick and Enea were still very close, so I tried to create a small gap by giving my best and creating that gap of 7-8 tenths which was then enough for the victory. Today I hammered from start to finish trying to improve lap after lap, and in the end it's a big relief to return to victory after last season because I feel competitive again and I know I can do it.”

2nd, Enea Bastianini – Ducati

“I'm very happy with my race, because compared to last year I had a big accident here and it's even more important to get back on the podium. An incredible feeling. At the start I was a bit nervous, I made some mistakes during the first 3-4 laps, but after that it was a great race from me. Jorge's pace was really fast, and every time I got a little closer he pushed a little more and distanced me further. Maverick was also very fast but I don't know what happened to him at the end of the straight. It's another podium and it's a good 2nd place for the moment, and I can be happy.”

3rd, Pedro Acosta – GASGAS Tech3 (KTM)

“I have nothing to say about today. The team did a fantastic job and the bike was perfect. I rode as I know how and we definitely need to improve in many points, in qualifying and in the Sprints, but today we achieved our first podium. It's not Ducati red but it's GASGAS red, so I have nothing to say. Thanks to all the guys on the team and those working behind this project. We knew it wouldn't be easy, but the first podium arrived.”