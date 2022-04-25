Santa Fe suffered another defeat and continues to complicate its chances of qualifying among the top eight. This time, he fell in the classic against Millonarios, 2-1.

DT Martín Cardetti assures that his team played well, but regrets not being able to achieve a good result.

Words of Cardetti

Balance: “It’s hard, a complicated moment, we’re aware, we didn’t play badly but we didn’t win, that’s true. Today another expulsion complicates us. We have to keep working for everything that comes”.

Mind part: “Okay, they are situations, I did not see today’s expulsion. (The other expulsions) They were match circumstances.”

Council: “That he would hold on, that he would make us rest at the top, that he would hit us with a header and we were worried about the stopped ball from Millonarios. We needed tall people.”

What happened? “The expulsion… condemned us to lose what we were doing. With one less, it conditioned the game that we played, which was good.”

‘We didn’t play bad’

What to change? “We don’t have to change what we’ve been doing. Things are done well. Obviously we don’t get the results, but we didn’t play badly. I’d be angry if they passed us by”.

Yéiler Goez and casualties: “We got others back, so it’s not going to be a problem.”

Mistakes: “Today it’s a pipe for the side of his goal, it hits one of ours and Herazo goes hand in hand and it’s a goal. Luck is not on our side. We pay dearly for any minimal mistake.”

Change system: “We changed, we made 4-4-2 and we played well, but we didn’t win. We are going to see the rival, to think and define”.

