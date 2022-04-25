the era of Martín Cardetti as coach of Santa Fe came to an end this Monday, when his departure from the cardinal team was confirmed.

The recent defeat against Millonarios, 2-1, in Sunday’s classic, added to the fact that the team is still out of the eight and compromised its classification to home runs, forced the leadership to hold a regular meeting this Monday morning. After this, it was decided that the Argentine DT is not still in the club.

The club’s board of directors announced the news at a press conference. “After convening an ordinary meeting, I have listened to him and Professor Cardetti agreed to terminate the contract with him.”

“The dissatisfaction of the fans led us to make this decision. We are going to take the time to look at resumes. We have already received proposals.”

For now, Agustín Julio, manager and exporter of the club, is in charge.

Words of Mendez

Players: “In the players weighs the responsibility of taking the club forward. I don’t know if the DT that arrives is possible, now a free one is difficult. We are going to look for it. Our minor divisions that prevail.”

Contracts: “Most contracts end on December 31. We will have to evaluate who to talk to in order to suddenly end the contract and if the DT that arrives works with what is available… the team must react and hopefully we will be able to qualify.”

The Cardetti era

Martin Cardetti, DT of Santa Fe. Photo: Santa Fe Twitter

Martin Cardetti came to Santa Fe for this 2022, after having directed Bogotá FC in category B, from where he left due to differences with the presidency.

Cardetti had a hard time engaging the team. He sometimes had good performances, but since the results were not given to him, he was arousing a lot of criticism.

In addition, he lost the two classics of the semester, which was intolerable for the fans and the board.

(You may be interested in: Martín Cardetti: ‘We didn’t play badly, but we didn’t win, that’s the reality’)

The DT had no self-criticism. After falling in the classic this Sunday, he defended the game of his team, once again.

The team is out of the eight, with 22 points. Santa Fe still has to face Jaguares (local), Cali (visit) and Once Caldas (visit). And in the Copa Colombia, he lost the first leg of the round of 16 against Junior.

SPORTS

more sports news