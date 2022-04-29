Martín Cardetti reacts strongly to versions about his work in Santa Fe

The Argentine Martín Cardetti, former coach of Santa Fe, was removed from office last Monday, after the defeat against Millonarios. However, after his departure, many versions were published in the media about the coach’s work and his relationship with the players.

According to published information, the DT would have invented several injuries to be able to line up certain players above others.

Answer from Cardetti

This Thursday, in a statement published on his social networks, the coach rejects such claims.

“The claims are false, light and malicious. The media that spread this information incurs a crime of insult by affecting my honor and good name“says part of the statement.

“We recognize that the results were not as expected despite the conscientious and committed work that was carried out,” he adds.

In addition, he makes a call to the footballers: “I make a call to the players who have not yet measured the greatness of the Lion so that they understand that on their men they carry the colors of one of the greatest teams in the country.”

After Cardetti’s departure, Agustín Julio was left in charge of the team. This Saturday, Santa Fe faces Jaguares.

Cardetti’s statement

