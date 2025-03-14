Martín Caparrós has received the José Manuel Prize on Thursday because at the Huesca Journalism Congress. The Argentine chronicler has been awarded for his work published on the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ELA), a disease suffered by about 4,000 people in Spain. The journalist’s gratitude speech has been marked by a tango composed of it and interpreted by artificial intelligence.

He has invited professionals to “not be afraid of technical progress” and the new tools. “There are many people who feel threatened and have a relatively apocalyptic vision, but I think this opens doors and more doors,” said Martín Caparrós, who urges journalism professionals to “learn to handle them for some objective that is worth being achieved.”

He has claimed the importance of good journalism and has dedicated a few words to the city that hosts this Congress:

Huesca, you taught us so much in all these years of talks and charlitas

Huesca, stove of Sibaritas of the written word, of the word bliss

But sometimes you also piph, like mbappé

The strips to the gallery, not many but this is once you piphas it, heaven

You gave a prize that did not deserve it

Martín Caparrós, has received the prize among one of the longest audiences that are remembered at the Huesca Congresses Palace. The José Manuel Award is sponsored by the Government of Aragon.

The delivery of the same has taken place during the inauguration of the XXVI edition of the Huesca Journalism Congress, which has more than 350 journalists registered to learn and talk about emergency information, the coexistence of immediacy and social depth, the rise of True Crime, misinformation, the role of journalism in the era of the chatgpt or artificial intelligence.

Opening

Huesca provides, through the organization of this Congress, the possibility of investigating different challenges that this year focus on the arrival of artificial intelligence and the role of emergency communication, that “it also concerns public administrations.” This has been recognized by the mayor of the city, Lorena Orduna, who, during the inauguration, has underlined the contribution of journalism “to the need to resolve”, because “manipulation is not sophisticated, but immediate, and journalism always seeks the truth,” said Orduna.

The dean of the College of Journalists of Aragon and president of the Association of Journalists of Aragon (APA), Isabel Poncela, has transferred her desire for Huesca to become these days a reference for the generation of “debates, multitude of conversations and friendships around journalism, one of the most beautiful and necessary trades in the world.”

During March 13 and 14, each presentation in the XXVI Edition of the Huesca Journalism Congress seeks to “promote the exchange of ideas and open ourselves to new perspectives”, as Esther Aniento has confessed, Vice Dean of APA, which has also appealed to the transformative power of journalism made with rigor and transparency, and has remembered the responsibility that journalists have “to inform and build a future in which the communication is a bridge Wall ”.

María Luisa Feijoó, general director of Universities of the Government of Aragon, has congratulated the organization of Congress, which has said that “it has become a reference at the national level”, and recalled that “truthful and independent journalism acts as the eyes and ears of citizenship.” For his part, Carlos Sampériz, deputy delegate of Innovation and Digital Transformation of the Provincial Council of Huesca, has announced that next year Congress will premiere a new award, which will recognize the work of rural journalism.

The inauguration has included the delivery of the José Manuel Prize because the journalist Martín Caparrós, and the conference of the journalist and presenter of TVE Lara Siscar, who has reviewed the interviews conducted in first figures of journalism in our country in the “In Primicia” program.

The inaugural session has been opened to the public, and has been offered live by streaming, as well as Friday’s closure, which will star in the director of the newspaper ABC, Julián Quirós, in Colloquium with the general director of Abside Media and Cope, Javier Visiers.

The Congress, organized by the Association of Journalists of Aragon, how much with the sponsorship of the Government of Aragon, City Council of Huesca, Provincial Council of Huesca and Telefónica, with Renfe as an official train.