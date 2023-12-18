The film based on the novel by Alexander Dumas, The Three Musketeers: Milady, hits theaters this Thursday (the first part premiered on Netflix). The story, which stars Vincent Cassel, Francois Civil, Romain Duris, Pio Marmaï and Eva Green, has been well received by critics, mainly because it places the actress's character at the center of attention. “That's why I agreed to be part of this adventure, we had never seen Milady in this facet,” Green told EFE. The French director Martin Bourboulon speaks about it.

-This second part has a more tragic dimension than the first.

-Unlike the first part, the entire exposition is done and dusted. So, it is possible to go deeper. Immerse yourself in each character and understand what they are going through. The exploration of those souls really flourishes in this part. The duality between love and death is constant.

-Love is at the center of this second part.

-Love is always a powerful emotional engine in cinema. It is intricately woven into Milady and makes her immediately identifiable. It brings us closer to the characters and what they are feeling. A second love story will emerge throughout the film.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix's 'The Influencer': what details are there about a second season?

-The tragic side does not prevent some comic moments.

-Comedy always finds a place in drama because it is terribly human. We gladly made space for it, creating moments of respite and counterpoint that were indispensable given the density of the story we are telling. Porthos and Aramis work perfectly: the vibe between Pio Marmaï and Romain Duris was established very quickly. It's fantastic to bring back the king from the first part. As soon as he appears on the screen, the audience is amused as if they are eager to see him again. Louis Garrel (King Louis XIII) was very creative.

-Do you think the public manages to empathize with Milady?

-It is a character that we develop. This woman has been uprooted and crushed by a tragic event in her past. Since defensive weapons at that time were mostly physical, Milady achieves this by developing her strength as a fighter.. That doesn't stop us from identifying with it and really liking it.

-Critics define her as a lucid woman, often fatalistic.

-Milady has known disappointment. That makes her lucid about destiny and progress in the world. She is broken inside, but still she can keep going.

-She has some oriental aspects in her appearance and in her way of fighting. How did you approach portraying her?

-Eva Green has an incredible presence on screen. She zooms in on the camera, draws the audience's eye to her in a very powerful way. She's not just superficial: she has soul. You can glimpse them in certain scenes that I really enjoyed filming. This is very moving movie. Eva had a lot of physical preparation beforehand, which gave her great precision in shooting. In a final scene, she managed to integrate the fight choreography with some pauses and attitudes that had various origins. That really enriched the scene.

#Martin #Bourboulon #duality #love #death #constant