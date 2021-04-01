If someone can simmer the victory of the Royal Society in the Cup of La Cartuja it is Martín Berasategi. With his peculiar style, always optimistic, he lives with AS las previous hours to the historic Basque derby to be played in Seville. It has been dedicated for 45 years in body and soul to the stove.

How long waiting for the grand finale!

Well, a year for the pandemic, and almost a lifetime for many realzales who did not see the previous one. But I am very proud that he arrived when he had to, and in the process for that we have had the great luck of having a great president, who is the best signing that Real has had in history, because we cannot forget where we came from. Aperribay has been able to infect and excite all fans, and has taught us to do more and better things. Now we have a breed of amazing, young and groundbreaking players. And in the end we find this match between two great teams, and since I get blue and white blood when I cut myself, I really want to live that day.

Are you optimistic about this final against Athletic?

Of course. I always am, and I am very clear that they are rivals and friends, although one will cry with grief and the other with joy. But it’s amazing what these two clubs are doing.

What does the Real mean to you?

It is super important. A team whose behavior could not be more exemplary. He has taught us incredible things, more than ever we have to be Real to the fullest, because we have the opportunity to repeat the feat of 34 years ago. That day will be very big and you have to be enjoyable. What La Real does is incredible and with a spirit of improvement that is the key to everything. The forms of the Real are the ones I like. And it has taught me to live life with enthusiasm and with an innovative character. And we will take the Cup and toast.

What would it mean for you if Real wins the Cup?

It would touch the tick of my heart and it would be one of the most beautiful moments of my life. La Real is excellence and the path of heaven, something very important in my life. It is part of the springboard that has led me to where I am. And he earns everyone’s affection for being all super authentic. The greatest of the great.

How would you cook a final that ends with the victory of the Real?

I would cook an oyster with green olive juice, cabbage with a crunchy sea lettuce, then I would make some scallop slices on a background of chervil chlorophyll and parsley, I would also make a royal of watercress with natural molluscs, a grilled crayfish on the seabed with anise, and a milk lamb chop with truffled sweet onion with marrows and croutons, and for dessert a lemon with basil juice, green beans and almonds, and finally, I would wash everything with a txakoli from our friend Karlos Arguiñano, who is the greatest I have ever met in my life and who is just as realistic as I am. With that we won the final without a doubt.

Can it be said then that La Real is a dish with foundation, well seasoned by Imanol?

(Smile) Well look, yes. Because Imanol is a guy with a lot of stick who has super clear work and attitude, courage and desire, which he transmits to the footballers. They are all black legged. And we fans can’t ask for more. We are lucky to have a great coach and great players. And I am not forgetting all the people who work at La Real, and that is why we have to applaud and encourage them, so that they enjoy, which in the end is the most important thing of all.

Do you dare to ‘cook’ me a forecast?

Yes, the Real win. 1-2 or 2-3. That there is a very good atmosphere and that we all toast. It is time to live it with the family at home, and, even if it is in the distance, we will put the determination that this final deserves, and enjoy. When you are lucky enough to be from a team like La Real, it is something to be thankful for and that day will be lived with more passion than ever. Hopefully there are more of these, but not every year will we have a time as beautiful as this.

And how would you celebrate the Cup?

If I put myself in the dream that I have of the Real winning, for example, I would have some good thistles with clams with a Luismi chop and some cocochas. It would be the icing on the cake.

Do you remember the final won in 1987?

Yeah sure. I left the still life, I didn’t have time to shower and I was just able to arrive a few minutes before the Zaragoza game started. That is something that has stuck with me, and that courage that that team put into it has helped me in my career. And that same hunger is what we are going to have on Saturday to be champions again. I’m convinced. Because it will be a difficult battle against Athletic, let us not forget that they are also a very well cooked dish.

What ingredients are necessary to win the final?

To win we will need passion and a triple club, because we will need it and that between the dream and reality the difference is in the club that you put on it, and as the Real will put a triple, I am sure that we will enjoy winning this Cup final.