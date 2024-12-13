The family meals They are one of the hallmarks of the Christmas. During these special dates, it is common to meet with loved ones and enjoy a moment of celebration with traditional dishes such as roast meats or seafood.

At any time of the year, but especially at Christmas, the fittings They are a key element to complement the main dishes and give them a special flavor. Some of the most common are salad, vegetables, rice or sauces.

However, there is a garnish that is very simple to make, but which provides a distinctive flavor to the dish and is very versatile. It is about the mashed potatoesa dish with a creamy and smooth texture that makes it the perfect accompaniment to any meat and fish.

To make mashed potatoes you need very few ingredients: potatoes, butter, milk and salt and pepper to season. In addition, some people add garlic, cheese, nutmeg or fresh herbs such as parsley to add more flavor to the dish.









Martín Berasategui’s simple trick for mashed potatoes

The preparation of mashed potatoes is very simple. However, each chef has his or her unique touch with which he or she manages to turn this recipe into a true delicacy. It is the case of Martin Berasateguiconsidered one of the most prestigious chefs in Spain, who brings a distinctive air to this garnish with two simple tricks.

The Spanish chef explained in ‘Robin Food’, the television program broadcast on EITB and presented by David de Jorge, that to obtain creamier mashed potatoes, you must, first of all, cook the whole potato with skin so that they do not absorb moisture and the puree is too liquid.

Mashed potatoes as a garnish



PEXELS





Once the potatoes are cooked, peel them and wait for them to cool before mashing them with the food mill. However, Berasategui’s main trick for making perfect mashed potatoes is how to add fat.

For the Basque chef, the key is emulsify the potato once mashed with the fat. To do this, melt the butter in a saucepan and, while the potato is mashed, add it in a thread.

Once half of the melted butter has been incorporated, add the milk gradually warms, always without stopping beating. Then, pour and mix with the rest of the butter. In this way, you will get mashed potatoes with a much creamier texture.

But this is not the only way that Berasategui recommends to prepare mashed potatoes. The Basque chef also advises roast the potatoes. To do this, wrap each unpeeled potato in aluminum foil and put them in the oven for an hour, previously preheated to 180 degrees.

«The flavor they give is that of grilled potato», stated the Spanish chef with the most Michelin Stars, a total of 12, and the third in the world.