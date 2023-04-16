Special third place

It’s not a podium, at least on a formal level, because it came at the end of a Sprint race and therefore doesn’t count from a statistical point of view, but the third place collected in Austin by Jorge Martin weighs heavily, and not only for the seven points collected by the Ducati Pramac rider. In fact, the Spaniard, who on the eve of the weekend was considered one of the possible favorites for victory both in Saturday’s race and in the one that will take place tomorrow, had to brave a very annoying flu which weakened him physically.

Physical malaise

The #89, who emerged victorious from a spectacular battle with his compatriot Aleix Espargarò which was resolved only in the final corners, presented himself to the Sky Sport MotoGP microphones with a distraught expression and his voice evidently heavy with malaise: “We were ready to take first or second position this morning Martin explained. but it all went wrong. In FP3 I was quite fit, but I didn’t expect this heat. I wasn’t ready psychologically, as everyone thinks, and I had a lot of problems with the bike. Then already after 3-4 laps I couldn’t breathe well“.

Tough comeback

Martin’s race was also complicated by starting from 12th on the grid, which forced him to make an endless series of overtakings, paying the price in terms of resistance and above all in tire management: “In the last two laps I was able to defend myself [da Aleix Espargarò], and this was a nice podium that gives us some confidence. Starting 12th was the worst aspect – underlined the Ducatista – why having to reassemble and manage the tires at the same time, which is not easy in the Sprint. Then the heat made everything difficult“.

Look to tomorrow

Now the only goal for the 25-year-old from Madrid is to recover his strength, so that he can also have his say in tomorrow’s ‘real’ race: “Today I felt better than yesterday and I hope to feel better tomorrow too. We had two different setups and today we tried to take another route and we found many benefits especially in braking. We have to find improvements in handling, because 10 laps was heavy anyway. Tomorrow it will be quieter, but we have to find something.”